Death at Medford jail sparks investigation
MEDFORD (AP) — Detectives are investigating an inmate’s death by apparent suicide at the Jackson County Jail in southern Oregon.
The Mail Tribune reports 28-year-old Scott Ashbaugh was found unresponsive in his cell by a sheriff’s deputy at 10:56 p.m. Monday during a routine cell check, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy began life-saving efforts and Medford Fire-Rescue and Mercy Flights was called, but Ashbaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to confirm the cause and manner of Ashbaugh’s death. He had been set for release from the jail Thursday.
Court records say Ashbaugh was serving time for a probation violation for failing to report as a sex offender and resisting arrest.
Medford police arrested him Oct. 19. He had been lodged in a cell by himself.
Mayor says he’ll donate past Sondland contributions
PORTLAND (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he plans to donate $16,000 in campaign contributions he received from Portland hotelier and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland in 2012 and 2016.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Wheeler announced Tuesday that he plans to send the money to eight local nonprofits and a national coalition supporting the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Wheeler is running for re-election in May. At least one of his opponents, Sarah Iannarone, has called for Wheeler to return Sondland’s donations.
Wheeler’s re-election campaign manager Jennifer Arguinzoni says Wheeler wanted to give Sondland an “opportunity to explain his involvement in the Ukrainian scandal,” before making a decision.
Sondland revised his previous testimony to Congress, acknowledging he knew about and communicated to a top Ukrainian official that U.S. aid to the East European ally was being withheld until Ukraine’s president agreed to release a statement about fighting corruption as Trump wanted. Congress released the new testimony Tuesday.
Suit: School district failed to protect against sex assault
PORTLAND (AP) — The mother of a former ninth grader at Sandy High School has filed a $450,000 lawsuit against the Oregon Trail School District, alleging the district failed to protect her daughter from being sexually assaulted.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the girl, who was 15 at the time, has autism and other conditions that “made her more susceptible to being a target of ridicule and harm by other students,” according to the lawsuit filed last month in Clackamas County Circuit Court.
The suit says she was learning at a third-grade educational level and was taught in a “confined, one-on-one classroom setting” through the district’s special education program.
The suit alleges that in October 2017, educators changed the girl’s educational plan to allow her to interact “with the general student population in regular education classes.”
The suit claims shortly after that, another student told her to meet him in a bathroom where he sexually assaulted her.
Julia Monteith, the district’s communications director, said the district’s legal counsel “is aware of the claim and will work with the family’s representatives.”
At least 3 horses found dead on Creswell property
CRESWELL (AP) — Court documents say least three dead horses were found on the property near Creswell where 61 horses were seized last week.
The Register-Guard reports a newly filed search warrant affidavit made available Monday in Lane County Circuit Court found that some of the horses that were seized at the DeLeonardo Training Center were eating their own feces and wooden posts.
The affidavit says additional deceased horses are expected to be found on the property.
Gwenyth Davies has been arrested and cited in lieu of custody for felony second-degree animal neglect.
Since then, owners of the horses, which Davies boarded on her property, have come forward, frustrated that Lane County is holding their animals as criminal evidence instead of returning them to their rightful owners. The Oregon Humane Society said the process to identify the owners and return the horses could take weeks or months.