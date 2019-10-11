Oregon Coast Aquarium announces plans for $18M renovation
NEWPORT (AP) — The Oregon Coast Aquarium has announced a fundraising campaign for an $18 million expansion effort.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the aquarium plans to remodel existing facilities and add a marine rehabilitation center and an outdoor play area.
Aquarium officials say the project would be the first major remodeling since the facility in Newport opened to the public in 1992.
The attraction draws more than 420,000 visitors annually and has hosted 15 million people overall.
Aquarium CEO Carrie Lewis says the original facility was not designed to accommodate current visitor numbers.
The renovation plan includes a rehabilitation facility for endangered marine animals such as sea turtles, seals and snowy plovers.
Officials say those animals are now cared for in a repurposed warehouse.
Man's body found in Redmond duplex fire
REDMOND (AP) — Authorities say police and firefighters called to a fire in a Redmond duplex found a man's body inside the residence.
KTVZ-TV reports police and firefighters were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a house on fire, Redmond police Lt. Curtis Chambers said.
Chambers says police confirmed a deceased adult male was inside the home.
The man's identity hasn't been released.
Chambers says the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Portland State to retain armed officers
PORTLAND (AP) — Portland State University will more than double the number of unarmed campus police officers it employs and improve training on how to control dangerous civilians without firing bullets at them as part of a package of reforms recommended in the year since campus police fatally shot a black man near a downtown bar.
But The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it will continue to deploy armed police officers as part of its campus public safety workforce.
Interim President Stephen Percy introduced the eight-point plan during a standing-room-only meeting of the university's board of trustees Thursday.
Campus police began carrying firearms in 2015 after a 2014 vote of the board of trustees.
1 dead after police use "deadly force" in St. Helens
ST. HELENS (AP) — Officials say police used deadly force on a person after a reported shooting in St. Helens.
Police shut down U.S. 30 north of Portland, between mileposts 35 and 36 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after responding to reports of a shooting at a St. Helens Chevron gas station.
Around 5:15 p.m., the city of St. Helens confirmed that a suspect was dead at the scene.
City employees did not say exactly how the man died. Oregon State Police is leading an investigation.