1 dead, 2 injured in Grants Pass attack; relative arrested
GRANTS PASS (AP) — Police in Oregon, responding to a 911 call in which they heard gunfire, arrived at a home near Grants Pass to find a dead man and a wounded mother and daughter.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies responding to the call Friday night from Kristie Hodges found her with several gunshot wounds. She was in stable condition Saturday in a hospital. They also found the body of her father Richard Rudolph with apparent gunshot and stab wounds. Kristie Hodges’ 16-year-old daughter had blunt and sharp force injuries and is hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
Officers found Hodge’s husband, David Edward Hodges, around 2 a.m. Saturday hiding under a tree across the highway from the house and arrested him on multiple charges, including murder.
Nike speedily captures suspected car thief
ROSEBURG (AP) — Nike was dogged and fast as it chased down a suspected car thief in Oregon.
Nike, named after the Greek goddess of victory and the namesake of the Oregon-based athletic shoe manufacturer, is a police dog.
According to Roseburg Police Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch, Nike had his moment Friday after Abigail Wallace was seen driving a stolen car. Police stopped the vehicle using a tire-puncturing device.
Eichenbusch said Saturday that Wallace and a passenger fled on foot. K9 Nike chased Wallace down an embankment and across a creek. Wallace apparently started to give up, so Nike was called back to his handler. Wallace began running again.
This happened twice more.
The third time, Eichenbusch said, Nike made a biting capture. Wallace received superficial scrapes and was jailed on charges of attempting to elude police, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly endangering another person.
Bond was set at almost $120,000.