4 rescued from sinking fishing vessel near marina
NORTH BEND (AP) — A Coast Guard crew rescued four people from a commercial fishing vessel Thursday that sank in Coos Bay.
The World reports the 40-foot Darean Rose capsized and sank shortly after leaving the fuel pier at the Charleston Marina with four people aboard who reported sustaining minor injuries, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District PA Detachment Astoria.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend were notified at 2:54 p.m. that the vessel had run aground and capsized right after departing the pier.
A Coast Guard Station Coos Bay response boat-small crew responded and rescued the four individuals from the vessel in 10 minutes. They were taken back to the pier and treated by emergency medical service technicians for scrapes and bruises.
The vessel had an estimated maximum potential of 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
Coast Guard personnel from the Sector Columbia River Emergency Management Division responded to the potential for environmental pollution by deploying hard boom and absorbent pads.
The vessel’s owner is working through insurance to contract commercial salvage for the cleanup process. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Tree missing from Portland’s smallest park
PORTLAND (AP) — The world’s smallest park has, once again, lost its lone tree.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a stump is all that remains in Portland’s 2-foot-wide Mill Ends Park. On Thursday afternoon, tourists, many of whom had put the pint-sized park on their things-to-see list, settled instead for selfies with a barren concrete planter.
Mill Ends, deemed the world’s smallest park by Guinness World Records, drew national attention six years ago when someone swiped the park’s lone sapling — only to drop it back off a few days later. The Douglas Fir was later replanted in Mount Tabor Park.
That will not be the case for the 2019 sapling, whose roots have been left in the concrete bed.
How long the stump has been there — and who sawed it — remains a mystery. The parks bureau’s spokesperson was on vacation Thursday. KOIN-TV last documented the sapling, decked out in garland and ornaments, on Dec. 16.
Parks bureau head of customer services Shawn Rogers said he did not know what happened to the tree but that in his 20 years on the job it was much more common for passersby to drop things off at the park than remove them.
1 hurt in shooting along Interstate 205 in Portland
PORTLAND (AP) — A person was hurt Thursday morning when someone in a car fired a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 205 in East Portland, police officials said.
KATU-TV reports the shooting was reported at about 10:45 a.m. along the northbound lanes of I-205 between Division Street and the Interstate-84 split.
The 911 caller told police dispatchers that his brother was shot and was being taken to the hospital. He’s expected to survive.
School district pays $120K to settle food allergy suit
BEAVERTON (AP) — The Beaverton School District has agreed to pay $119,500 to settle a federal suit filed by parents arguing that the district failed to take proper precautions to protect their 5-year-old in light of the student’s severe allergies to nut and egg products.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports before their child started kindergarten at McKinley Elementary School, Anna McFaul and Benjamin Vidic provided the school nurse with a health management plan informing the school of their daughter’s severe allergies.
The school served her a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on her eighth day of school, claiming it was OK to eat because it contained sunflower seed butter, which was false, the suit said.
The school then failed to recognize when the student went into shock, thinking only she was ill, according to the suit. The father rushed his daughter to a hospital where she was admitted to the intensive care unit, the suit said.
The Beaverton School District did not admit liability but agreed to take added measures to ensure its staff are trained to protect students and can properly respond to an allergic reaction.
The district agreed to pay $71,700 to the family impacted and $47,800 to cover their attorney costs, according to records in the U.S. District Court in Portland.