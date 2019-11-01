Suspects sought in Medford home invasion robbery
MEDFORD (AP) — Police are searching for two masked men who forced their way into a 75-year-old Medford woman’s home, bound her with zip ties and assaulted her, then stole jewelry including the wedding band from her hand.
The Mail Tribune reports the woman heard a knock at the door at 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 27 and opened it to see two masked men, according to Medford police. Police say at least one was armed with a handgun.
Police say the men barged into her home, zip-tied her hands and shoved her to the ground, which injured her face, arm and shoulder. They then stole the jewelry and fled. The woman managed to free one of her hands and then ran to a neighbor’s house. The woman was treated at the scene.
Police believe the attack was targeted and said the suspects stole more than $10,000 worth of property.
Oregon mushroom hunter found dead in Washington
CARSON, Wash. (AP) — A 78-year-old Oregon man who was reported missing this month east of Vancouver, Washington, has been found dead.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Richard Sugai went mushroom hunting along U.S. Forest Road 60, about 10 miles north of Carson, along with family members Oct. 19.
Sugai, of Beaverton, was last seen entering the forest and was reported missing that day.
Family and search and rescue officials searched for Sugai, who had a medical condition that necessitated daily medication, but they were unable to find him.
No details about his death were immediately released.
According to the sheriff’s office, the family had picked mushrooms in the area “for decades.”
Man who yelled racial slurs convicted under bias crime
PORTLAND (AP) — A man convicted under Oregon’s new bias crime law for chasing a man with a shovel and yelling racial slurs at him has been sentenced.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Eric Eugene Scardino Jr., pleaded guilty last week to one count of bias crime and one of unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to five days in jail, three years of probation and mental health and substance abuse evaluations and possible treatment.
Portland police said they responded Aug. 29 to a disturbance and found Scardino holding a raised shovel while approaching another man.
Officers stopped Scardino from chasing the man and learned that before police arrived, Scardino had been chasing the man with the shovel and a knife while yelling racial slurs at the man, who is black.
Scardino is the second person to be convicted under Oregon’s “hate crime bill” which became law earlier this year.
Whooping cough case confirmed at Portland high school
PORTLAND (AP) — The Multnomah County Health Department has confirmed a case of whooping cough at a high school in Portland.
KOIN reports the case was reported at Grant High School.
Whooping cough, or pertussis, causes severe, violent coughing and spreads easily in groups.
Other signs include cold-like symptoms like a runny nose but usually no fever.
There is a vaccine for pertussis, but the health department said it wears off over time.