Roseburg plywood plant lays off 30
ROSEBURG (AP) — Roseburg Forest Products is laying off about 30 employees from its Dillard plant because of a downturn in the North American plywood market.
The News-Review reported Friday that most of the employees were offered jobs at the company’s other Oregon plants.
The layoffs are the second significant job cuts at the Dillard plywood plant this year. In August, the company laid off 90 workers there.
The privately owned company, based in Springfield, Oregon, is one of North America’s leading producers of particleboard and other wood products.
The company owns and manages more than 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon, North Carolina and Virginia, as well as an export wood chip terminal facility in Coos Bay. Its products are shipped all over North America and to Asia.
Man arrested for arson after four fires
TIGARD (AP) — Police in Oregon have arrested a man suspected of starting four fires in one day.
Tigard Police says 26-year-old Joseph Tyler Martinez was arrested for arson. He’s suspected of setting four fires Thursday.
Police say the first fire caused serious damage to the outside of a business. A second fire burned a trash bin at a shelter, while a third small fire caused minor damage to a fence. There was no damage from the fourth fire.
There were no injuries.
Records show Martinez is in custody at Washington County Jail, where he couldn’t be reached for comment. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
Governors to talk Interstate Bridge project
PORTLAND (AP) — The governors of Oregon and Washington will meet Monday in Vancouver to show their commitment to restarting the long-discussed project to replace the Interstate Bridge.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Govs. Kate Brown and Jay Inslee have both expressed interest in reviving the project to replace the drawbridge spanning the Columbia River on Interstate 5. Monday’s meeting will be the first joint appearance specifically geared toward what likely would be a multi-billion-dollar project.
The gubernatorial summit is the latest indication that momentum continues to build surrounding the bridge talks, which essentially stalled in 2013 after years of planning when Washington lawmakers declined to pay for the state’s share of the Columbia River Crossing project. Oregon walked away from the project the following year.
In a statement, Brown said the I-5 bridge is a major source of congestion and a seismic risk.