Cannon Beach bans feeding wild animals
CANNON BEACH (AP) — The Cannon Beach city council has banned the feeding of wild animals including birds, raccoons, squirrels, opossums and rabbits, among others.
The Astorian reports city councilors approved the ordinance Tuesday night making it illegal for residents to place food on their property for wild animals.
People are still allowed to feed songbirds as long as the food is in a container that prevents other animals from gaining access.
Warrenton passed a similar ordinance in 2016 to discourage people from feeding elk. Gearhart followed earlier this year.
For Cannon Beach, the council says it’s about not attracting wild animals and educating the public on why it is harmful to feed them.
The ordinance would classify attracting or feeding wildlife as a public nuisance. The violation will be a misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $500.
For the first year, the city will enforce the ban through warnings and education.
Train stabbing suspect lawyers say death penalty not option
PORTLAND (AP) — Defense attorneys for a man accused of aggravated murder in the slaying of two strangers on a Portland light-rail train are asking a judge to dismiss the death penalty murder charges against him.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the attorneys say under a new law passed by the state Legislature that went into effect Sunday, Jeremy Christian can no longer be tried for aggravated murder. They say therefore he is no longer eligible for the death penalty if he’s found guilty.
The new law has narrowed the definition of aggravated murder, which is the only crime in Oregon that can draw a death sentence.
Christian’s attorneys say prosecutors could choose to pursue him under the newly created charge of first-degree murder.
Christian is accused of spewing hate speech at black teens on the train, and then stabbing three men who intervened in 2017.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Brent Weisberg says they are working on next steps.