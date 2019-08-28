Federal officials working with states to protect elections
SALEM (AP) — Federal officials are working to bolster defenses on the state and even county levels against interference in the 2020 elections, running scenarios where things go awry in the run-up to the vote.
In Oregon, officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency carried out a tabletop exercise with county and state elections officials last week, running scenarios where things go wrong.
Oregon Elections Director Stephen Trout said his biggest fear is disinformation being fed to voters.
Matt Masterson, senior cybersecurity adviser for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the exercises play a critical role in election security by bringing everyone together to improve incident response plans.
Popular Columbia Gorge waterfall trail reopens
CASCADE LOCKS (AP) — One of the most popular hikes in the Columbia River Gorge has reopened almost two years after it was damaged by the Eagle Creek Fire.
The Statesman-Journal reports the Wahclella Falls Trail, near Cascade Locks and east of Multnomah Falls, features a 2.4 mile out-and-back hike through a slot canyon to a powerful waterfall.
The main part of the trail has been cleared and stabilized, but the upper section remains closed because of a damaged bridge and washouts.
The U.S. Forest Service says people for their safety should respect closure signs and stay out of areas that remain closed.
The trail was one of those hit hardest by the Eagle Creek Fire, which ignited Sept. 2, 2017, after a teenager tossed a firework off nearby Eagle Creek Trail.
Oregon won’t use federal funds for family planning clinics
PORTLAND (AP) — Oregon’s health care agency said Tuesday it will no longer use federal dollars to fund family planning clinics because of new Trump administration rules that impose additional hurdles for women seeking abortion.
Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, said in a statement that banning taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals — as the newly implemented federal rules require — would cause Oregon to violate its own laws on reproductive care.
The new federal rules also prohibit clinics that receive federal funds from sharing office space with abortion providers.
Oregon has used the so-called Title X grants to fund clinics since 1970 and OHA says clinics funded by those grants served more than 44,000 women statewide in 2018.
Title X has funneled $14.5 million into Oregon’s clinics in the past five years, said Delia Hernández, a spokeswoman with the Oregon Health Authority. Those funds go to 106 different clinics overseen by the agency, including rural health centers, community clinics and Planned Parenthood, she said.
The state has other funds it will use to cover those costs, Allen said.