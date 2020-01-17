2 rescued from snowstorm at Cultus LakeBEND (AP) — A married couple has been rescued after becoming stranded by a snowstorm near Cultus Lake in the Deschutes National Forest.
Authorities said Thursday that the couple was visiting the lake southwest of Bend on Monday and decided to stay overnight when they had car trouble. Heavy snowfall overnight prevented them from leaving and the husband walked several miles to get a cell phone signal.
Search and rescue crews with Douglas County reached the pair after nine hours spent navigating the snow in a snowcat.
Downed trees and deep snow blocked the road. The man and woman were found cold, but unharmed.
Cultus Lake is about 40 miles southwest of Bend.
Mom of 2 Oregon children swept into ocean thanks supportersPORTLAND (AP) — The mother of two young children who drowned off the Oregon coast when a rogue wave swept them into the Pacific Ocean has posted a statement on social media thanking supporters for their prayers and messages.
Jamie Stiles, of Portland, said in the message posted on Facebook late Wednesday that she is “not ok right now” but is in treatment.
Her children, 7-year-old Lola and 4-year-old William, drowned last Saturday on Oregon’s northern coast when heavy surf swept them into the ocean as they walked on a beach path.
William’s body has not been found. Lola was plucked from the water by a police officer but was pronounced dead at a hospital. Stiles’ husband, Jeremy, survived and is recovering in a hospital.
“Words cannot express how grateful I am for the outpouring of love and support to my family. I am not ok right now but am in treatment and will reach my new normal someday soon,” she wrote on Facebook. “I have read every single comment and message sent our way and feel like each one adds a tiny drop of glue to my completely shattered heart.”
Mourners held a memorial service Wednesday in Manzanita, the coastal town near where the accident occurred. A vigil is also planned Thursday at the Portland elementary school where Lola was a second grader.Stiles said her children loved adventure and she knows they are “off now on the grandest adventure of them all, together.”
Supporters have raised almost $100,000 on a GoFundMe site for the family’s funeral expenses.
Woman dies in northeastern Oregon snowmobile crashWESTON (AP) — A woman died in a snowmobile crash Wednesday while trying to traverse winter weather conditions to her home, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
JoLynn Lieuallen, 58, was found dead on Lieuallen Road near Weston shortly before 6 p.m., the East Oregonian reported.
Family members said Lieuallen had parked at her mother’s house and was snowmobiling to her home because of poor road conditions. A family member who became worried after Lieuallen didn’t check in discovered the crash.
East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue and the sheriff’s office got to the crash scene with help from snowmobile operators and a snow cat operated by a Umatilla County Electric employee.