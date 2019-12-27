BEND
Missing skier in Oregon found safe
Authorities have found a 30-year-old skier from California who went missing while skiing at an Oregon resort on Christmas Day.
The search for Ashlee Gingerich began around 5 p.m. Wednesday when Deschutes County deputies were alerted she had not reunited with her skiing partners at Mt. Bachelor. The ski patrol swept all the runs right away and did not find her.
Deschutes County Search and Rescue professionals and volunteers then got involved.
The Bulletin reports Gingerich was found in good condition Thursday after spending the night on the mountain because of an alcohol-fueled ski crash.
Lt. Bryan Husband, Deschutes County Search and Rescue coordinator, said she was unable to get back into her skis, abandoned her equipment and began walking downhill.
Gingerich then grew tired, fell asleep and walked to a chairlift in the morning, Husband said. She displayed mild signs of hypothermia, but was otherwise unharmed.
PORTLAND
Crews continue search for hiker missing since Sunday
Scores of searchers on Thursday continued scouring rugged, wooded areas northwest of Portland near North Plains for Allyson Joy Waterson, a 20-year-old woman missing since Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s said.
Watterson was hiking with her boyfriend when, according to the boyfriend, the two became separated, said Deputy Brian van Kleef, a sheriff’s spokesman.
The woman’s family reported her missing the next day. She is about 5-foot-7 and was wearing a hooded sweat shirt, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots during the hike, the sheriff’s office said. Watterson also had a red backpack with her.
Deputy Tony Morris said the sheriff’s office has expanded the canvass area and plans to deploy drones and helicopters to help in the search. Volunteers and search-and-rescue crews are still searching and Watterson’s friends and family created a Facebook page to coordinate and provide additional information.
The missing woman’s boyfriend, Benjamin Hunter Garland, was booked into the Washington County jail after Watterson’s disappearance on unrelated charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Van Kleef said authorities are not treating Watterson’s disappearance as a criminal investigation at this time. The sheriff’s office said Garland is cooperating with authorities.
Bend police find Portland teen in human trafficking case
BEND (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl missing from Portland, Oregon, has been rescued by Bend police officers who were conducting a human trafficking investigation.
KOIN reports that officers pulled over a stolen car Tuesday as a part of their investigation. Inside were 40-year-old Portland resident Jennifer Johnson and 29-year-old Gresham resident Tyler Ford. The adults were with a teenage girl who was listed as a missing person from Portland.
When police searched the car, they say they found meth, as well as “numerous stolen and forged identification documents.”
Bend Police said they believed the teen, who is now safe, was being groomed for human trafficking purposes.
Johnson and Ford were both taken to the Deschutes County Jail where they face multiple charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys.
Nebraska troopers arrest 3 after Oregon woman leaps from SUV
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Oregon woman survived leaping out of a sport utility vehicle traveling along Interstate 80 in northwest Nebraska and now faces drug charges along with two others in the vehicle, the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday.
The patrol said troopers were called Tuesday morning to a reported theft and assault at a truck stop in Sidney.
The suspects had left in a Ford Explorer, and a trooper spotted the vehicle a short time later. After the trooper tried to stop the SUV, it slowed to about 50 mph and a woman jumped from the vehicle and managed to start running.
Another trooper arrived who caught the woman, identified as Kaniya Coleman, 20, of Portland.
The SUV then stopped in the middle of the eastbound freeway and troopers arrested the driver, Quavaria Griffin, 22, of Portland, and passenger Ellis Dickerson, 27, of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, the patrol said.
Troopers found more than a pound of marijuana in the SUV as well as a drink that had allegedly been stolen from the truck stop.
The three people were arrested on marijuana possession and other charges. Coleman was treated for her injuries and all three were held at the Cheyenne County Jail.