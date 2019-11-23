Former director of sheriffs’ association guilty of theft
SALEM (AP) — The former executive director of the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association has pleaded guilty to theft in the first degree and was sentenced to two years’ probation and 180 hours of community sheriff.
John Bishop, who used to be sheriff of Curry County on Oregon’s southern coast, entered the plea Friday in Marion County Circuit Court in Salem.
He must also pay $13,000 in restitution, according to the sentencing report. Authorities say the sheriff’s association discovered inappropriate expenditures by Bishop following an annual financial review this year.
Man guilty of killing fiancée, raiding bank account
CORVALLIS (AP) — A Corvallis man has been found guilty of killing his killing his fiancée and pilfering her bank account.
The Gazette-Times reports the 12-person jury on Friday found William Hargrove guilty after three hours of deliberation.
Anna Repkina, a 27-year-old Russian woman who moved in with Hargrove after an online romance, was found killed by a single shotgun blast on a logging road near Alsea on April 17, 2017.
Hargrove was arrested three days later and charged with murder. He was also charged with identity theft and two counts of theft for using Repkina’s bank card to make withdrawals totaling $800 from her account.
Prosecutors argued Hargrove killed Repkina to appease his married lover. Hargrove’s lawyer argued it was that woman who killed Repkina out of jealousy.
His lawyer says Hargrove will appeal the verdict.
Court bans random questions by officers during traffic stops
PORTLAND (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court in a recent ruling has banned the police practice of officers using a broken taillight or a failure to signal as a justification for scouting a driver’s car for illegal guns or drugs.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the ruling instructs officers to stick to questions “reasonably related” to the reason the driver was pulled over. It effectively ends law enforcement’s ability to turn a routine traffic stop into a fishing expedition for a more serious offense.
Law enforcement agencies contacted by OPB are in various stages of reviewing the ruling and creating new instructions for officers.
While the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Salem Police Department said they were awaiting guidance from attorneys, police departments in Beaverton and Gresham, as well as the Oregon State Police, were working on a training bulletin.
The Portland Police Bureau said it is reviewing its training protocols and updating officers.
Large fireball’ in southwest Polk County remains mystery
SALEM (AP) — Deputies say they aren’t sure exactly what was spotted blazing across the sky in southwest Polk County Thursday afternoon.
The Statesman Journal reported Friday that it wasn’t a plane, according to Lt. Dustin Newman with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Newman says the main concern was that it was a plane and people were stranded.
He says law enforcement officials have been in contact with U.S. Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration sources who determined it wasn’t an airplane.
Still, it remains unclear what the object was.
Newman described it as an interesting and “kinda fun, actually.”