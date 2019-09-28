Deal linking Blue Cross, Cambia halts after CEO resigns
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers on both U.S. coasts are scrapping plans for a long-term cooperation agreement after an executive central to the deal resigned in the wake of an alleged drunk-driving crash.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Portland, Oregon-based Cambia Health Solutions said Friday they're ending their request for regulatory approval.
The deal announced in March called for Blue Cross NC CEO Patrick Conway to also become Cambia's CEO, but the companies planned to keep their assets and insurance policies separate.
Conway resigned Wednesday after details of his June 22 crash emerged describing the insurance executive deriding the investigating police officer. Conway was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse. Conway's two daughters were in his car. No one was injured.
Hemp crop tanks, CBD producer sues hemp seed seller
PORTLAND (AP) — A Kentucky-based company that produces CBD has filed a $44 million lawsuit against an Oregon company it claims sold it nearly worthless hemp seeds that ruined a giant 2019 crop.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the crop was destined to help fulfill the country's booming demand for CBD, a plant extract soaring in popularity as a treatment for health problems from anxiety to insomnia.
But Elemental Processing of Lexington, Kentucky, claims those plans tanked when HP Farms of Troutdale, Oregon sold it more than 6 million seeds that were mostly "male." The female plants produce a CBD-rich flower.
The suit says it was only after the Kentucky company had distributed the seeds to farmers and those farmers' crops had sprouted that the company learned the seeds were male.
Elemental Processing estimates it lost at least $44 million in profits.
State could consider banning vape sales for 6 months
SALEM (AP) — State health officials have told Gov. Kate Brown that banning vape sales for half a year could help stem the vaping-related illness crisis that has killed two Oregonians and sickened at least two.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the "moratorium" would bar sales of nicotine, tobacco and cannabis vape products, both in brick-and-mortar stores and online.
The proposal was one of six the Oregon Health Authority submitted to Brown Friday after she demanded a list of ideas from the agency Thursday.
The agency said that officials could also make it easier to get help quitting nicotine and launching an education campaign aimed at getting people to not vape.
The agency also proposed asking the federal government to regulate vaping products, asking doctors to keep reporting potential cases and getting experts together to come up with more ideas.
Man shoots himself in Portland airport police struggle
PORTLAND (AP) — Officials say that a man shot and wounded himself during a struggle with a police officer at Portland International Airport and is expected to survive.
KATU-TV reports the man was shot at Friday morning and that the incident was initially reported at 5:20 a.m. as a disturbance at a baggage claim area.
Port of Portland spokeswoman Kama Simonds says the officer also suffered a minor injury, but not from a gunshot.
The investigation prompted authorities to limit the airport's arrivals road to rideshares and taxis.
3 arrested for driving hemp on interstate delivery given probation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three truck drivers who were originally charged with felonies for transporting industrial hemp through Idaho have been placed on unsupervised probation.
The three men, who were charged in two separate cases, all had the felony charges reduced to misdemeanors earlier this year. The Idaho Press reports Ada County Magistrate Judge Michael Oths also gave the men withheld judgments on Thursday, which means the convictions won't show up on their criminal records.
Denis Palamarchuk was arrested in January when he was stopped while transporting a shipment of industrial hemp from Oregon to Colorado on behalf of Big Sky Scientific. Andrew D'Addario and Erich Eisenhart were arrested in 2018 after Idaho State Troopers found that they were driving industrial hemp plants from Colorado to Oregon.
Though hemp products like lotion and food items are sold in stores throughout the state, the plants themselves are illegal because Idaho's anti-marijuana laws are very broadly written.