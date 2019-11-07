Woman from Spain killed in Highway 140 crash
Police: Semi driver kidnapped woman, assaulted her at Costco
HILLSBORO (AP) — A truck driver was arrested after police say he kidnapped a woman in Tacoma, Washington, drove her to Hillsboro and assaulted her on the loading dock of a Costco store when she tried to escape.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Alfonzo Summers was driving his tractor-trailer in Tacoma when a woman he didn't know asked for a ride, according to Hillsboro police.
Sgt. Eric Bunday says the woman asked Summers to take her to another part of Tacoma but that Summers refused to let her out and drove to Hillsboro.
On Monday, someone called police to report seeing a man assault a woman outside Costco. The man, who police later identified as Summers, then drove away.
Soon after, a caller to 911 reported the truck was stuck on railroad tracks. Summers ran, but police officers arrested him.
He faces charges including kidnapping and strangulation.
3,000 gallons of sewage spills into Willamette River
PORTLAND (AP) — A pipe carrying raw sewage spilled an estimated 3,000 gallons into the Willamette River in downtown Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city's Bureau of Environmental Services said crews discovered the spill around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Sewage flowed into the river at the Eastside Esplanade north of the Morrison Bridge.
Crews stopped the spill by 2:30 p.m. by making a temporary repair on one of the city's sewer lines.
To put 3,000 gallons in context: The city's treatment plant takes in 70 million gallons of sewage a day.
Diane Dulken, a bureau spokeswoman, said the problem was a leaking underground pipe.
Dulken said the city is continuing to work on more permanent repairs.
The bureau warned people to avoid contact with river water downstream of the area for the next 48 hours.
Woman from Spain killed in Highway 140 crash
by Kaylee Tornay of the Mail Tribune
A 26-year-old woman from Spain was killed and two people from Argentina were hospitalized Tuesday when the 2000 Ford Explorer in which they were riding collided with a motor home at the intersection of Highway 140 and Kershaw Road.
Cristina Hernandez Selles, from Spain, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Oregon State Police.
Enrique Hames of Argentina, the driver of the Ford, failed to stop at the stop sign and flashing lights as he traveled northbound on Kershaw Road where it hits Highway 140.
The Ford drove into the path of an eastbound 2005 Fleetwood motor home driven by William Silva, 41, of Grants Pass. Silva was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Hames, 25, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital along with passenger Nicole Rossi, 24, also from Argentina.
Hernandez's family was notified of her death with help from the Spanish Consulate, police said.