Marion County rejects hemp drying facility application
SALEM (AP) — Marion County has rejected an application for a $15.5 million hemp drying and oil-processing facility proposed for a 37-acre farm in Turner, Oregon.
The Statesman-Journal reports that Jupiter Pharma, an Illinois company registered in Delaware, had asked the county for a conditional-use permit to build the factory on property zoned for exclusive farm use.
In a ruling signed last week, a hearings officer cited multiple problems with the application, including inadequate traffic safety plans, no identified source of water or natural gas, a lack of drainage plans, and no information about noise generation.
In the end though, the hearings officer rejected the application because Jupiter Pharma didn’t yet own the property, so technically could not request the exemption.
Michael Winter, the company’s CEO, said Jupiter Pharma already had decided not to move forward with the site.
Man who made thousands of vulgar calls to women gets prison
PORTLAND (AP) — A 50-year-old Oregon man who for years made thousands of anonymous vulgar phone calls to seven women in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports each victim received over 200 calls from Bob Ugwa in a two-year period; one woman received 1,162 calls from him at all hours.
In June, Ugwa pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking and six counts of telephonic harassment.
Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Hannah Horsley says Ugwa typically used multiple cellphones to make the calls and used technology to conceal his caller ID and his identity, which made it impossible to block his calls.
She says it’s unclear why he chose the victims, but Ugwa had previously lived in Pennsylvania.
Ugwa apologized in court Monday saying it would never happen again.