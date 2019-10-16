Man who kidnapped Portland homeless couple gets 10 years
PORTLAND (AP) — A homeless man who bound and duct-taped a homeless woman and man inside his tent in Southeast Portland was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports both victims told police that Matthew Fennern raped the woman while in the tent Jan. 25, but Deputy District Attorney Melissa Marrero said the woman didn’t want to testify and was satisfied with the plea deal.
Fennern pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and one count of assault for cutting the throat of the male victim with a knife.
The man told police that Fennern kidnapped them because Fennern believed the man owed him money. A probable cause affidavit says Fennern punched the man and had a knife with him when he took them to his tent.
The male victim said accomplices helped hold them captive until he was able to fight their way out. The man and woman ran and summoned police.
Fennern said in court that he didn’t remember any of it and apologized.
Oregon man sentenced to 25 years for child sexual abuse
SALEM (AP) — An Oregon man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual abuse of a girl over the course of three years.
The Salem Statesman Journal reports 35-year-old Terry David Powell was convicted of six counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Powell pleaded not guilty and opted to stand trial before a judge rather than a jury.
Authorities say Powell was arrested in January 2018 after the 12-year-old victim told her mother about the abuse and the woman alerted police.
Court records say Powell knew the victim and the abuse began when the girl was about 9 years old.
Powell’s defense attorney argued the victim had a motive to make a false report because her mother confronted her about poor performance in school.
Wheeler announces bid for second term as Portland mayor
PORTLAND (AP) — Ted Wheeler has announced he will run for re-election as the mayor of Portland, Oregon, trying to become the first person elected to a second term running the state’s largest city in 16 years.
KOIN reports the 57-year-old Wheeler kicked off his re-election campaign Monday evening. Wheeler said the city faces many challenges. “It’s a housing emergency, it’s a mental health emergency, an addition emergency, an economic emergency_all rolled up into a very complex and challenging problem,” he said.
So far, only one candidate has officially filed with the city to run against Wheeler. Community advocate and educator Sarah Iannarone announced her run for mayor in July.