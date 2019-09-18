2 new cases of vaping-related illness; 4 total in state
SALEM (AP) — State officials say two additional cases of respiratory illnesses linked vaping have been reported, bringing the total number of cases in Oregon to four.
The Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday that a total of four cases have been reported in recent weeks.
The new cases come after state health officials announced that an Oregonian died in July from a respiratory illness tied to vaping. Oregon health investigators believe the person in the state’s fatal case purchased cannabis oil from a marijuana retail shop.
Officials haven’t provided details about the three other people’s illnesses or where they were treated.
Hundreds of people across the U.S. have been sickened, mainly by vaping cannabis oil. Seven deaths have been reported, the latest on Monday in California’s Tulare County.
Oregon drivers can buy vouchers for wildlife license plate
SALEM (AP) — Oregon car owners could have the option of a new license plate if an Oregon Wildlife Foundation design is approved.
The Statesman Journal reports the foundation began a voucher sale earlier this summer for the plate featuring a mule deer with Mount Hood in the background.
Officials say the foundation must sell 3,000 vouchers to verify interest before the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicles division will approve the new design.
The $40 vouchers are available for purchase on the foundation’s website.
Officials say a $40 surcharge will be due when vehicle owners order the license plate from the state and again when a registration is renewed.
The wildlife foundation says the mule deer species is already declining and vulnerable to collisions with vehicles on Oregon’s Highway 97 during seasonal migrations.
Authorities working to ID human remains found north of Bend
BEND (AP) — Authorities are working to identify human remains found north of Bend.
The Bulletin reports investigators believe the remains are that of a man.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, a person walking a dog discovered the remains near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Road and called 911.
Sgt. William Bailey says the sheriff’s office has not determined the identity of the person or the circumstances surrounding the death.
This is the second set of remains found near Bend in recent months. Curtis Fredrick Pagel was found July 28 on U.S. Forest Service land west of Sunriver. The sheriff’s office is investigating that case.
Man gets 37 years in prison for sexually abusing children
CORVALLIS (AP) — An Albany man who sexually abused three children has been sentenced to more than 35 years in prison.
The Gazette Times reports 46-year-old Juan Leal-Galvez pleaded guilty to 14 charges Monday in Benton County Circuit Court. The charges included rape, sexual abuse, oral sex and intercourse in crimes that began in February 2007 and continued until earlier this year.
Leal-Galvez originally faced 48 charges.
Leal-Galvez had been the boyfriend of the victims’ mother.
One of the victims who was abused by Leal-Galvez starting when she was 7 read a statement saying she still feels guilt and pain and that the abuse led to poor performance in school, nightmares and forced her to try to stay away from home.
Leal-Galvez was arrested in March after a victim told her doctor about the abuse.