Public records panel to meet Friday over transparency role
SALEM (AP) — Oregon’s public records advisory panel will hold in a special meeting Friday to discuss ways to bolster its independence from the office of Gov. Kate Brown.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the council will meet by phone at 3:30 p.m. and the state’s public records czar, Ginger McCall, has invited members of the public to join the call.
McCall announced Monday she plans to resign due to what she said was interference by Brown staffers, who she says directed her to align her priorities with the governor’s while giving the impression that she was working in the public’s interest.
According to the agenda, McCall will explain what led up to her resignation, share related documents and give her suggestions for increasing the independence of her office and the council.
The governor has attributed the problems to her staffers being conflicted between the goals of serving her and promoting the cause of transparency.
Mouseketeer killing case to remain in Medford
MEDFORD (AP) — A judge has ruled that the man accused of killing Dennis W. Day, an original member of “The Mickey Mouse Club,” will be tried in Medford.
The Mail Tribune reports 37-year-old Daniel Burda will face trial in Jackson County Circuit Court, according to a court order filed Tuesday.
The judge denied a motion filed by Burda’s lawyers that sought to move the case out of the area for fear that extensive local media coverage threatened Burda’s right to a fair and impartial jury.
Deputy District Attorney Virginia Greer argued that the case garnered widespread media attention.
Police discovered Day’s body in April at his Phoenix, Oregon, home after he had been reported missing months before.
Burda is facing manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse and other charges in Day’s death.
Montana county officials approve $406M wind farm project
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An Oregon-based company has received approval to build a 114-turbine wind farm in Montana that would generate enough electricity to power more than 76,000 homes a year.
The Billings Gazette reports that Carbon County commissioners approved PacifiCorp’s $406 million project last week. Construction is expected to begin this fall.
The Berskshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary bought the Pryor Mountain Wind Project south of Billings in May.
PacifiCorp aims to complete the wind farm in 2020 to qualify for a federal tax break. It will connect to a 230-kilovolt transmission line in Park County, Wyoming.
The turbines will be built on private land adjacent to an area the U.S. Bureau of Land Management says is priority habitat for sage grouse.
Wildlife officials say about 500,000 birds die each year from turbine collisions.
Agency’s impact statement for Oregon land expected next year
SALEM (AP) — A federal agency could release its final environmental report related to management of a large tract of Oregon land early next year.
The Capital Press reported Monday that a U.S. Bureau of Land Management environmental impact statement could be released in February.
A public comment period on the draft management plan ended Aug. 28.
An official says review and comment periods of 30 days for the public and 60 days for the governor’s office will begin after the impact statement is released.
The land bureau’s plan involves management of 7,188 square miles in southeastern Oregon.
The agency’s Vale district office is amending a 2002 plan that was vacated in federal appeals court.
A 2010 settlement agreement requires updated land information and analysis of management scenarios.