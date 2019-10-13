Grocery worker union ends Fred Meyer boycott
PORTLAND (AP) — A union representing grocery workers from across Oregon and southwest Washington has reached a contract agreement with local grocery stores after 16 months of negotiations.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 ratified the new 3-year labor contract on Friday with Fred Meyer, QFC, Albertsons and Safeway regional grocery stores. The agreement ends the union’s boycott of regional Fred Meyer stores, which began Sept. 22.
The new contract includes a 20-hour weekly guarantee, some wage increases, additions to health and welfare benefits and improved vacation requests.
Sheriff releases name of man who died in farming accident
ONTARIO (AP) — Authorities say the man who died in an accident at an eastern Oregon onion farm is 42-year-old Theodore Frahm of Ontario.
Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Frahm died Tuesday night when he was pulled into a piece of equipment used to harvest onions.
The Argus Observer newspaper in Ontario says several agencies from the region responded to the accident to help extricate the victim when the accident was reported just after 10:30 p.m.
Wolfe says the death was accidental and no charges are pending. He says the farm workers were just trying to get the crop to harvest before bad weather hit.
This was the county’s second farming fatality within the past month.
2 teens arrested in climate protest won’t be prosecuted
PORTLAND (AP) — Two 17-year-old boys who were captured on video as Portland police pulled them from a crowd of march participants and arrested them during the Sept. 20 student climate protest won’t be prosecuted for any crimes.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officials from the Multnomah County Juvenile Services Division reviewed the teens’ cases and determined they should instead enter a “diversion” program that could require them to have a discussion with Portland police about their behavior.
The arrests drew criticism from the parent, student and minority communities — some of whom accused police of racism and thought officers acted too aggressively.
Critics were appalled at one video, which has been viewed more than 1 million times on Twitter, that showed officers pushing through white teens to get to and drag away one of the only African American teens.
A second teen who was white was arrested for allegedly interfering with police as they made the first arrest.
Portland police said that earlier in the protest, the African American teen was the only demonstrator who repeatedly defied police orders.