Town to use cameras, citizens to police streets at night
(AP) — A small southern Oregon town plans to enhance its diminished police presence by installing eight security cameras that a group of vigilant volunteers will monitor.
City Recorder Rebecca Patton told The Oregonian/OregonLive Monday that Cave Junction’s mayor and City Council recently approved the public safety proposal and are awaiting final authorization from Josephine County, which would provide the bulk of the project’s funding.
Declining timber revenues in the county and other parts of rural Oregon have triggered dramatic budget cuts in recent years, including in local law enforcement agencies. Voters have repeatedly rejected ballot measures that would increase taxes to fund police.
Sheriff’s deputies currently patrol Cave Junction during the day Monday through Friday. For several years the town has relied on a watch group made up of volunteers who haven’t had any type of background check to help thwart crime at night.
Patton says the town would likely require background checks for any citizen who monitors the cameras.
More severe vaping-related illness cases confirmed
PORTLAND (AP) — Health officials have confirmed three more Oregon cases of severe lung illness linked to vaping, bringing the statewide total to 20 cases with two resulting in death.
KATU-TV reported Tuesday that some of those who were hospitalized vaped cannabis or nicotine only, while others used a combination of both.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced a preliminary finding that implicates a vitamin E additive as the potential cause of lung injury from THC vaping. Officials say vitamin E acetate has recently been used as a thickener in illicit vaping products that contain THC.
The Oregon Health Authority says two of the Oregon patients with lung injuries were under 18 years old, three were between 18 and 24 and the rest were 25 and older.
Cases have been confirmed in Coos, Douglas, Jackson, Lane, Linn, Multnomah, Wasco and Washington counties.
Man’s cat found after 2 months at Oregon rest area
PENDLETON (AP) — A man has been reunited with his cat more than two months after she slipped out of his car at an eastern Oregon rest area.
The East Oregonian reports Antonio Martinez stopped at the Deadman Pass rest area east of Pendleton during his move from Texas to Beaverton.
He says that’s when his 4-year-old tabby cat Korra slipped out. He says he and his father searched without success.
Last week, a motorist headed home to Aberdeen, Washington, stopped at the rest area and spotted Korra. Robert Holt says he used a ham sandwich to lure the feline into his car.
Holt’s wife made calls until reaching an animal rescue person who took Korra to a shelter.
After checking her microchip, Martinez and Korra were reunited.
Martinez says he was shocked but happy to learn she was found. He says she’s thin but recovering well.
Man pleads not guilty to Portland arson fires
PORTLAND (AP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to multiple arson charges stemming from fires authorities say caused devastating damage in Portland.
KOIN reports that Allen Singerhouse’s attorney pleaded not guilty Tuesday on his behalf.
It is alleged that the 39-year-old Singerhouse started two fires in a Portland residential neighborhood in August that destroyed two commercial buildings, five homes and about 50 cars in a parking lot.
He was arrested Nov. 21 on charges of first- and second-degree arson.
Smoke from the Aug. 26 blaze could be seen for miles and it caused an estimated $2 million in damages. It also forced the evacuation of multiple homes.
Drunk driver who killed woman, 4 children, gets 34 years
SALEM (AP) — A man convicted of driving drunk and causing the crash that killed five family members near Salem was sentenced to 34 years in prison.
The Statesman Journal reports Favian Garcia of Gervais was sentenced Monday. He was arrested Oct. 8, 2017, after he crashed a Land Rover head-on into a Buick Century driven by 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez on Highway 99E.
Medrano-Perez of Molalla was driving to Salem to get haircuts for sons 8-year-old Ivan Ricardo Medrano-Contreras and 6-year-old Andrus Medrano-Contreras. Dayanara Medrano-Perez, who was 4, and Medrano-Perez’s 2-year-old niece Angelina Vazquez-Crisp were with them.
Garcia crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Medrano-Perez. All five died at the scene.
Investigators determined Garcia had a blood-alcohol level of almost four times the legal limit.
A judge in November found Garcia guilty of five counts of manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and criminal driving with a suspended license.
Court records show Garcia was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants in 2011 and convicted of the same crime again months before the fatal crash.