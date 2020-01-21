Hood River residents told to boil water over bacteria fears
HOOD RIVER (AP) — A boil water advisory is in effect for water customers in Hood River after “potentially harmful bacteria” was found in the supply on Sunday evening.
KOIN reports that a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused the potential for bacteria to infiltrate the supply and could cause sickness for those with weakened immune systems.
City officials said customers should boil their water for at least 1 minute, then let it cool before bottling it. The boiled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food and baby formula , washing fruit and vegetables, making ice and cleaning surfaces in contact with food.
Hood River officials expect to resolve the issue within 48 hours.
Nearly 100 beehives stolen from Oregon beekeeper
YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 beehives from an orchard in northern California.
The beehives, which are used to pollinate almond orchards, were discovered missing on Friday, beekeeper Mike Potts said. He estimated that the theft of the 92 hives, about a third of his operation, would cost him about $44,000 in revenue.
“It’s hard enough keeping the bees alive without someone stealing them. It’s frustrating,” Potts told KCRA-TV.
Potts, who is based in Oregon, suspects that another beekeeper who lost bees could be responsible for the theft and may have stolen hives before. Given the weight of the hives in addition to the boxes that hold them, he thinks the thief may have used a flatbed truck to drive them away.
Classes cancelled at Beaverton High following fire
BEAVERTON (AP) — Classes at a high school in Beaverton will be cancelled Tuesday following a weekend fire.
KOIN reports that investigators concluded on Sunday that the “failure of a small refrigerator” in one of the Beaverton High School classrooms started the fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire has now been classified as accidental, said Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.
A final estimate on the damage the fire caused has not been released.
After originally saying that school would have a two-hour delay on Tuesday, the Beaverton School District said that classes are canceled for Tuesday.