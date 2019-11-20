Parents who starved 5-year-old daughter to death sentenced
BEND (AP) — Parents who starved their 5-year-old daughter to death have been sentenced to life in prison.
The Bulletin reports 33-year-old Sacora Horn-Garcia and 35-year-old Estevan Garcia were sentenced Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court in the 2016 death of Maliyha Hope Garcia.
The couple was found guilty by a jury of murder by abuse and criminal mistreatment after a weekslong trial. They'll be eligible for parole in 25 years.
Maliyha was adopted by the couple shortly after the girl was born and tested positive for methamphetamines. She weighed 24 pounds at the time of her death.
Garcia expressed regret but stopped short of admitting intentionally starving his daughter. Horn-Garcia said she's not a murderer but a person who made a terrible mistake by not taking the child to the hospital. She also blamed the media for making her look bad.
Lawsuit: Elderly woman dies after ambulance workers drop her
PORTLAND (AP) — The family of a 92-year-old Vancouver, Washington woman who died after ambulance workers who were transporting her allegedly dropped her onto a sidewalk has filed a $4 million lawsuit.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit was filed Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court against American Medical Response Northwest.
The suit claims that Ethel Watters broke six ribs and her collarbone on Nov. 2, 2018, when the two AMR employees allowed a gurney carrying Watters to tip over.
The lawsuit says Watters was being transferred from her home to a facility that could care for her cough that had been getting worse.
The suit says Watters died 11 days later after spending five days at a hospital and six days in hospice care.
A representative from AMR declined comment Tuesday, saying the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.
Man accused in crash that killed 4 children accepts deal
PORTLAND (AP) — A man accused of hitting and killing a mother and four children while driving drunk has been found guilty.
The Statesman Journal reports Favian Garcia of Gervais was scheduled to stand trial, but in a last-minute change elected Monday to sign a motion agreeing to a series of facts summarized by prosecutors.
Judge Sean Armstrong reviewed the facts and found Garcia guilty of five counts of first-degree manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and criminal driving with a suspended license in the crash north of Salem in October 2017.
Lizette Merano-Perez, 25, of Molalla, was heading into a corner on the highway when she crashed nearly head-on with Garcia, who was behind the wheel of an SUV.
The crash killed Lizette and children identified by police as 8-year-old Ricardo Medrano-Contreras, 6-year-old Andrus Medrano-Contreras, 4-year-old Dayanara Medrano-Perez, and 2-year-old Angelina Vazquez-Crisp.
Court records show that Garcia had a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit.
He will be sentenced Dec. 2.