Wife of man gored to death by yak sues 911
(AP) — The wife of a Central Oregon man who was gored to death by a yak on his hobby farm is suing Deschutes County’s 911 system for $7 million, saying a dispatcher failed to send an ambulance when the man called.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit filed last week says Brian Wing moaned in pain, but was unable to speak clearly when he dialed 911 from his Redmond area farm Aug. 16, 2017.
The suit says dispatchers failed to send help — even though 13 seconds into the call the 911 system pinged Wing’s cellphone and determined his location.
The suit says Wing’s wife called 911 after she found her husband unconscious on their front porch, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Deschutes County 911 Service District didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Crews battle large blaze in Salem facility
SALEM (AP) — Crews battled a four-alarm blaze at a wooden pallet facility in Salem, with flames leaping high into the night sky.
The Statesman Journal reports the fire was initially reported before 3 a.m. Monday.
Carly Taylor, one of the owners of Oregon Pallet, said the business lost its pallet inventory, about 10 trucks, a grind yard where the business recycles wood fiber, and an excavator. Authorities said no structures were burned.
Several units from Salem Fire Department battled the blaze with units from surrounding agencies.
Taylor said her business is fully insured and will rebuild.
Health officials confirm 23 measles cases
PORTLAND (AP) — Oregon health officials say 23 measles cases have been confirmed, the most reported in the state in a single year since 1991.
KATU-TV reported Monday that the Oregon Health Authority announced nine new cases were reported in Clackamas and Multnomah counties since the beginning of July.
Health officials say none of the nine people who recently contracted measles were vaccinated, and they have all stayed home while contagious.
Officials say two of the nine cases were confirmed after the department updated its numbers Aug. 14.
Health officials say most of the people diagnosed this year have been children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than 1,000 cases have already been confirmed in 30 states this year.
Officials say measles can cause cough, fever and a whole-body rash.
City manager in Oregon placed on leave
LEBANON (AP) — The city manager in Lebanon, Oregon, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further discussion from the city council.
The Albany Democrat-Herald reports the decision to place Gary Marks on leave was made after an executive session on Aug. 14.
Those sessions are closed to the public but city attorney Tre Kennedy says the council will discuss the issue at a future meeting.
Marks was hired by the city of Lebanon in 2014 after serving as city manager in Ketchum, Idaho, from 2008 to 2014.
Engineering Services Director Ron Whitlatch is currently serving as acting city manager.
Lebanon is in northwestern Oregon, southeast of Salem.