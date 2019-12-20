PORTLAND
Oregon stabbing victims identified; 72-year-old woman killed
Authorities said a 72-year-old Beaverton woman named Janet Risch was fatally stabbed in Wednesday’s robbery at a Wells Fargo bank branch.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Risch, a customer, died at the scene. Debra Thompson, 53, of Beaverton was critically injured. Beaverton police said Thursday that both women were attacked by Salvator Martinez-Romero, 20.
When Martinez-Romero left the bank he confronted Ian Day, 26, in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, police said. The suspect assaulted Day and stole his car, according to police.
Martinez-Romero then drove toward Tigard and confronted a woman named Martha Bashir, 50, in a residential neighborhood, police said. Police said he attacked her and stole her vehicle.
He drove her car to Tigard, then abandoned it and fled on foot. Officers captured Martinez-Romero nearby.
Day and Bashir were treated at local hospitals and released.
Martinez-Romero was arraigned Thursday afternoon on accusations of murder and attempted murder. He did not enter a plea but his lawyer said he would plead not guilty at a hearing scheduled next week.
GRANTS PASS
Car crashes into school bus, 6 children injured
A car crashed into a school bus, injuring six children in southwestern Oregon Thursday morning, authorities said.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said police and fire responded to the crash on highway 199 in Grants Pass at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The bus with approximately 35 children was headed on a field trip when a 31-year-old driver in a Hyundai Sonata failed to stop for a red light in time and hit the bus from behind at about 35 mph, police said.
Six children who complained of pain were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police say the driver of the car was issued a citation for following too closely.
HALSEY
Illness forces another school district to close
The Central Linn School District has shut down after dozens of students came down with the flu and norovirus.
KVAL-TV reports Central Linn Elementary and Central Linn Junior/Senior High School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
After weeks of monitoring school officials say a rapid increase of cases this week became a high concern. More than 20% of elementary school students and 30% of high school students have been out sick.
Symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.
This closure comes after Sweet Home and Greater Albany schools were also hit with the bug.
The school district plans to fully disinfect schools and reopen after holiday break on Jan. 6.