U.S. Supreme Court to hear case with Oregon implications
PORTLAND (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court plans to hear a case with implications for Oregon's non-unanimous jury system.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Oregon is the only state where juries can render non-unanimous verdicts. Criminal defendants, not including those charged with murder, can be found guilty on votes of 10-2 or 11-1.
The court will hear a 2014 Louisiana case, in which a 10-2 jury convicted a man of second-degree murder. Louisiana voters later approved a ballot measure doing away with non-unanimous juries.
During the last legislative session, the Oregon District Attorneys Association spoke out against non-unanimous juries and supported a bill that would've put the issue before voters in 2020. The legislation died after the court agreed to hear the Louisiana case.
Proud Boys member involved in Portland fights enters plea
PORTLAND (AP) — A right-wing extremist who rose to prominence for fighting in Portland during political protests and fled the Pacific Northwest after being indicted on felony assault charges has pleaded not guilty.
Tusitala "Tiny" Toese of Vancouver, Washington, pleaded not guilty to assault charges Monday.
He was arrested Friday at Portland International Airport. Supervisory deputy U.S. marshal in Oregon Eric Wahlstrom, says authorities had information Toese was flying into Portland and arrested him when his flight landed. Wahlstrom says his arrest wasn't a previously planned surrender.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he was released from jail after posting bail Saturday.
Toese reportedly returned to his hometown in American Samoa after a Multnomah County grand jury indicted him and Proud Boy Donovan Flippo on assault charges in February.
The two were accused of beating a man during a June 2018 confrontation in Portland. Flippo pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault earlier this year.
Missing hunter found dead in eastern Oregon
BAKER CITY (AP) — A missing hunter has been found dead in the Wallowa Mountains in eastern Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Andrew Dennis' body was found late Sunday morning.
The Baker County Sheriff's Office says it appears he died in "a tragic accident."
The sheriff's office says Dennis left his home in Haines with his dog Sept. 28 for a one-day hunting trip in the East Eagle Creek area.
He left a map of his route with his wife, and law enforcement was notified of his disappearance the next day.
Searchers looked for Dennis throughout the week. His dog, a Jack Russell terrier named Barney, was found in good health Saturday.
Haines is a small city in Baker County.
Portland to host climate conference
PORTLAND (AP) — The city of Portland will be hosting the return of a regional climate conference this week.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the 10th annual Northwest Climate Conference will be held at a downtown Portland hotel from Tuesday through Thursday.
The event will start Tuesday evening with an open session that will talk about agriculture and climate change in the Pacific Northwest.
The summit will cover topics including water quality impacts, drought, wildfires, and public perception of climate change.Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com
Wildlife officials seek information on poached buck deer
MYRTLE CREEK (AP) — State Fish and Wildlife troopers are seeking information about buck deer that were poached and dumped near Interstate 5 south of Eugene.
Oregon State Police say troopers responded Sunday to a report of a buck deer that was dumped at an old rest area site near Myrtle Creek.
Police say troopers found one skinned whole buck and the hides and heads of two other bucks. One was a three-point buck and two were forked-horn bucks.
Police say the bucks were killed late Friday or Saturday.
Anyone with information about the poachers is asked to call the tip hotline at 1-800-452-7888.