Ron Brown, Southern Oregon news anchor, dies
MEDFORD — A lifelong Southern Oregonian whose career in television spanned nearly three decades has died after a prolonged battle with cancer, according to a Mail Tribune report.
Ron Brown of Gold Hill, who anchored KDRV Newswatch 12’s morning news program from 1992 to 2015 and worked as a journalist for the station since 1986, died Thursday morning after succumbing to prostate cancer, according to a statement from Brown’s family on KDRV’s website. He was 73 years old.
He battled cancer for the past year and a half, according to the family, and “passed away peacefully” in the company of family members.
“Other than college and military service, he always lived in Southern Oregon and loved reporting about its history,” the statement says.
He leaves behind his wife, Judee, three children and seven grandchildren.
The family asks in lieu of flowers to do a good deed for another person in his honor, the statement says.
Flu cases continue to rise in Oregon
(OPB) — The number of flu cases and doctor’s visits continues to rise in Oregon, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
Last week, 3.6% of all emergency department visits in the state were flu-related. Last year’s flu season did not see that percentage of visits until late February.
The percentage of positive tests for the flu also rose last week to 27.3% from 19.4% the week before, according to OHA.
There has been a total of nine widespread flu outbreaks reported to OHA so far this season — four in long-term care facilities and five in schools.
OHA said 31 people in the Portland metro area have been hospitalized from the flu so far this season.