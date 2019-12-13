Man shot, killed near light rail station in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man died at a hospital Wednesday night after being shot at a MAX light rail station parking lot in suburban Portland.
KOIN reports that shots were fired in the parking lot of the Quatama MAX station in Hillsboro and a man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Hillsboro Police later Thursday identified the person killed as Kevin Marshall of Hillsboro and said an autopsy showed he died of a gunshot wound to the head.
A person of interest who had been detained was released without charges, police said. No further details have been released and an investigation continues.
Salmon die-off closes Chinook fishing on Oregon north coast
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A recent die-off of fall Chinook salmon has expanded from the Wilson River to three other river basins, leading to a total closure on fall chinook fishing on Oregon's north coast, wildlife officials said.
The Statesman Journal reports salmon killed before they were able to spawn by the parasite cryptobia has been observed in the Nestucca, Trask and Kilchis rivers near Tillamook in the past week.
To help the remaining chinook spawn, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials on Wednesday closed the entire North Coast to all salmon angling effective Dec. 13 to 31.
The closure includes all basins from the Nestucca to the Necanicum rivers, including bays.
Robert Bradley, district fish biologist for ODFW's North Coast Watershed District blamed the abnormally dry conditions in Oregon for the spread of the parasite, which has caused fish deaths in the past but never on this scale, he said.
Jury awards $18M to parents of man killed by bus
PORTLAND (AP) — A jury in Dallas, Texas, has awarded $20 million in damages following the death of a man who was killed by a Greyhound bus as he ran to catch it at a southern Oregon rest stop.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury found Greyhound Lines, based in Dallas, responsible for Hunter Brown's death. They awarded his parents, Paula Becker and Dr. Barry Brown, $18 million in compensatory damages, finding that Greyhound's negligence caused their son's death.
The jury assigned 90% of the responsibility for the crash to Greyhound and 10% to Hunter Brown, meaning Greyhound will keep $2 million in damages.
The parents' lawyer Jane Paulson said they hoped the lawsuit would get Greyhound to change its policies.
Brown, 25, was riding a Greyhound bound for San Francisco on June 29, 2017. The Seattle resident got off the bus at a truck stop around 1 a.m., and the driver, Arthur Coley, told passengers they would depart at 1:30 a.m.
At some point before 1:30 a.m., Coley honked the horn and started driving away. Brown ran up, banged on the door and begged Coley to let him on. Coley looked at him and continued turning the bus toward him, the suit said. The bus ran him over.
Paulson said the company did not fire or discipline Coley and that he was eventually fired for an unrelated encounter with a passenger.
PhRMA files suit against state's prescription drug laws
PORTLAND (AP) — A drug company trade group has filed a legal challenge to Oregon laws designed to curb prescription prices.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Wednesday that the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America filed suit in Eugene against two bills that passed the Oregon Legislature with bipartisan support.
The trade group is challenging House Bill 4005, requiring drug companies to "report annually information to Department of Consumer and Business Services regarding prices of prescription drugs and costs associated with developing and marketing prescription drugs."
The group is also suing over House Bill 2658, which requires drug companies to notify the the department 60 days before substantial price increases on prescription drugs.
PhRMA executive James Stansel said in a statement that there's no doubt Oregonians are struggling to afford health care, but that the two bills do nothing to help them.
The suit is no surprise, according to Numi Lee Griffith, a health care advocate for OSPIRG, an Oregon-based nonprofit group that advocates for consumers' interests. She said they group tried a similar tactic in California after the Legislature there passed a transparency law.