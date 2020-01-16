Bend man who shot, killed woman sentenced to 9 years
BEND (AP) — A Bend man who fatally shot a Sisters woman at his apartment during their first date was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison.
KTVZ-TV reports Alan Peter Porciello, 37, also was sentenced to a year post-prison supervision by Deschutes County Circuit Judge Wells Ashby in the Jan. 12, 2019 killing of Jenny Cashwell.
Porciello originally was charged with first-degree manslaughter and pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.
The two met on an online dating site and exchanged messages before agreeing to go hiking. Cashwell picked up Porciello and drove to the Pine Nursery Trail, returning several hours later. Cashwell had texted a friend during the outing, saying she didn't expect to have a second date.
In a court filing, Porciello was quoted as telling 911 dispatchers he had shot Cashwell in the chest and that he was "being facetious, acting like I was going to shoot her, and accidentally did."
He apologized in court, saying he takes "100 percent blame" for the shooting and that he "broke the governing rule of responsible gun ownership" – always treat a gun as if it's loaded.
Ex-sheriff's office employee files discrimination suit
ASTORIA (AP) — A former staff assistant has filed a federal lawsuit against the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office and her former supervisor alleging sex discrimination and retaliation.
Kimberly Losada resigned from her job in August after nearly 15 years with the Parole and Probation Division, The Astorian reported.
In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland, she alleges that Lt. Kristen Hanthorn, who leads the division, subjected her to bullying, harassment, discrimination and retaliation based on her sex.
Losada, who lives in Naselle, Washington, says Hanthorn's hostile and discriminatory behavior took a toll on her psychologically and physically.
She alleges the county took no effective action in ending Hanthorn's behavior, even after investigations by the sheriff's office and the county's human resources department, which she says confirmed her allegations.
Losada is seeking $425,000 in economic losses and emotional damages.
Hanthorn and the county declined to comment on the lawsuit.