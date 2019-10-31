Wildfires break out in Western Oregon in cool, dry weather
COOS BAY (AP) — Wildland firefighters worked to contain blazes across Western Oregon as windy conditions and low humidity gripped the state.
KVAL reports strong east winds caused wildfire danger levels to climb, the Coos Forest Protective Association said Wednesday. The agency says southwestern Oregon is experiencing a similar weather pattern as California, where multiple fires have destroyed homes and forced thousands to evacuate.
The Coos Forest Protective Association responded to four fires since Sunday, one of which the agency says was powerline related.
Firefighters in Lane County have brought two fires that started Tuesday under control.
Firefighters also contained a small blaze near Eagle Point Tuesday. Firefighters continue to work a small fire in Josephine County that started Saturday.
Fire crews are also working to control two somewhat larger fires in northwest Oregon east of Molalla and near Detroit. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been reported destroyed.
Man gets 15 years for terrorizing neighborhood with knife
EUGENE (AP) — A Eugene man who terrorized a neighborhood while high on methamphetamine this summer was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The Register-Guard reports 47-year-old Richard Hibbert pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree burglary Wednesday in Lane County Circuit Court.
Other charges against him, including kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed in a plea deal.
Eugene police arrested Hibbert in June after a five-hour standoff after Hibbert barricaded himself inside a woman’s home. The woman was able to run away, but Hibbert, armed with a knife, refused to come out.
Earlier, police say Hibbert entered a restaurant and menaced employees before fleeing to the adjacent neighborhood where Hibbert tried with varying success to break into multiple homes.
SWAT and crisis negotiation teams responded and eventually broke a window and used a gas that causes an intense burning sensation to flush Hibbert out.
City Hall protester gets 3 years after attacking passerby
PORTLAND (AP) — An immigration-reform protester who struck a stranger in the face with a PVC pipe after the stranger complained that protesters were partially blocking the sidewalk at Portland City Hall has been sentenced.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports William Pierce was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted assault.
Pierce was arrested shortly after authorities say he left the scene Aug. 9, 2018.
The attack came as protesters were camping outside City Hall expressing their unhappiness with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
A probable cause affidavit says Tim Schmitz was walking past them when he and protesters “exchanged words.”
Schmitz then got into his car and drove by City Hall as he was leaving, again getting into a “verbal exchange.” The affidavit says that’s when Pierce struck him with the pipe through an open car window. Schmitz suffered a gash above his left eye.