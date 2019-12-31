Police: Dead geese, ducks found in bags near coast
CLOVERDALE (AP) — Authorities are searching for information after three garbage bags full of the remains of ducks and geese were found near the Oregon coast.
Oregon State Police said in a release that a person walking their dog on Thursday near the Nestucca River in Tillamook County reported the gruesome discovery.
Eight geese and five ducks were found in the garbage bags, with the breast meat removed from three of the geese.
The remains were found near where the Cloverdale Boat Launch and the Cloverdale Water District building are located.
Anyone with information should contact Oregon State Police troopers in the fish and wildlife division.
Oregonian to end comments section on website
PORTLAND (AP) — The Oregonian newspaper has announced it will end online comments on its website in the new year.
In a post on its website on Sunday, the Oregonian/Oregon Live said it was following the footsteps of many other news organizations in the past decade that have done away with the feature.
The comments will be eliminated starting at 6 a.m. on January 2.
Oregon’s largest news operation said the vast majority of its readers do not write in or read the comments section.
The Oregonian also said uncivil conversations online take too many resources to moderate and that it plans to redeploy those journalists for its local newsgathering operation.
The paper said it will experiment with a daily live chat on its main website and encouraged readers to engage with journalists via other mediums, including Facebook, Twitter, email and letters to the editor.
Six hours after the announcement appeared online, the post has already garnered nearly 2,000 comments.
Police say 2 hurt after 50 shots fired in Portland
PORTLAND (AP) — Two people are injured and one is in custody after at least 50 shots were fired in Northwest Portland early Monday, police said.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the shots were fired near Northwest Broadway and Flanders Street, said Sgt. Brad Yakots, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Officers responded to the scene about 3:50 a.m. Monday.
One person with multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
A second injured person showed up at a hospital a short time later with critical injuries, police said. Police arrested a suspect near the scene of the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.
Illegal dumping leads to oil sheen in Columbia Slough
PORTLAND(AP) — The City of Portland is working to clean up and contain an oil sheen on the Columbia Slough caused by illegal dumping.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said containers with a mixture of oil and gas discovered around midnight Sunday were dumped on the roadway above the slough near Alderwood Road.
City contractors placed booms in the water to contain and absorb the fluid. Environmental Services advises people recreating on the slough to avoid the immediate area around the NE Glass Plant Road bridge.
Each container holds a maximum of 275 gallons but only a fraction of that amount is believed to have reached the slough. Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland Bureau of Transportation managed the initial response and cleaned up the residue on the roadway.
Teen climber rescued after fall on Mount Hood
MOUNT HOOD (AP) — A 16-year-old mountain climber has been rescued after he fell 500 feet on Mount Hood Monday and hurt his leg, authorities said.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in at about 9 a.m. about a boy who fell while climbing with a group.
Rescue teams reached the teen at about 1 p.m. Monday at an elevation of about 10,500 feet. The sheriff’s office says rescuers put a splint on his leg and said he was in stable condition. It took rescuers until nearly 5 p.m. to bring him down to Timberline Lodge where an ambulance was waiting.
At 11,239 feet, Hood is the highest mountain in Oregon and one of the most-climbed mountains in the world, according to the sheriff’s office. More than 10,000 people make the technical ascent to Hood’s summit each year.