Tornado touches down near Portland
PORTLAND (AP) — A storm cell that passed over Portland prompted two tornado warnings after trained storm spotters saw funnel clouds north and south of the Columbia River.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that forecasters said the Sunday evening storm that created the funnel clouds also brought heavy rain. The rain prompted a flood advisory in Clark County. Local authorities said standing water covered some parts of Interstate 5 in southwest Washington.
The National Weather Service confirmed the storm cell produced an EF-0 tornado that briefly touched down on a farm northwest of Portland in Multnomah County. Forecasters issued the first tornado warning for that area at 6:46 p.m. after a trained spotter saw a funnel cloud.
The weather service says officials found damage to corn and pumpkin crops and solar panels as well as downed tree limbs.
The second tornado warning came at 8:06 p.m. after a funnel cloud was spotted near Orchards, north of Vancouver, Washington. No damage was reported there.
Man dead, woman hurt after fall near Oregon hot springs
(AP) — Officials say a man died and a woman was hurt when they fell from a 70-foot cliff in southern Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call about 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the Umpqua Hot Springs about 60 miles east of Roseburg.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says rescue crews found 20-year-old Azrael Maujean suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg. They also found 24-year-old Christian Simmons dead at the scene.
Both Maujean and Simmons were from Grants Pass.
Investigators believe both Simmons and Maujean spent the night near the hot springs Saturday and may have gotten lost before falling from the cliff.
Marker in Oregon recognizes nation's 1st black paratroopers
PENDLETON (AP) — History buffs, local officials and a sociology professor recently dedicated a historical marker in Oregon recognizing a segregated Army battalion comprised of the nation's first black paratroopers.
Eastern Washington University sociologist Bob Bartlett says 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion soldiers thought they were heading to Japan when they stopped at Pendleton Army Airfield in the spring of 1945.
Barlett told Oregon Public Broadcasting the soldiers were instead assigned to fight forest fires as smokejumpers. They were also expected to find and dismantle bomb-carrying hydrogen balloons that Japan launched to drift across the Pacific.
The interpretive panel on Main Street in Pendleton describes the unit known as the Triple Nickles and their work. The marker also acknowledges the discrimination that the 300 or so black soldiers experienced in Pendleton at the time.
Man allegedly pepper sprays 9 people on bus
PORTLAND (AP) — A 31-year-old man faces charges he assaulted nine people after he allegedly released pepper spray inside a bus in Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it's not clear if the driver was targeted or hurt in the incident Saturday.
The man who released the spray fled the bus. Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen says officers later found and arrested a man matching the suspect's description at a nearby restaurant.
Police say nine people were affected by the spray, which can cause coughing, shortness of breath and a burning sensation.
Allen says the man unbuckled his seat belt as officers were driving him to jail and tried to get out of the car. He's now in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center.