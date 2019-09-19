Governor: No special session on death-penalty law
SALEM (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she will not call a special session of the Legislature because of questions raised about whether a new law which narrows death penalty cases is retroactive.
Brown said Wednesday that while it’s clear there’s a misunderstanding regarding the intent of the words in Senate Bill 1013, the session was conditional on support from stakeholders and legislators.
Brown says “that has not been achieved” and she can’t justify the additional cost and time a special session requires without that support.
The new law narrows the state’s use of the death penalty by substantially limiting the definition of aggravated murder.
After Brown signed it Aug. 1, lawyers for Martin Allen Johnson, who authorities say raped and murdered a teenage girl in 1998 before throwing her body off a bridge, raised the issue of whether the new law applies to him.
A judge determined the crime no longer qualifies as aggravated murder under the new law. Other cases could be affected.
Prosecutors, some lawmakers and crime victims had pushed Brown to call a special session to ensure the law would not impact old death penalty cases.
Authorities shoot, kill person in Salem Goodwill store
SALEM (AP) — Authorities shot and killed a person inside a West Salem Goodwill during a narcotics investigation.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon.
Lt. Dustin Newman with Polk County Sheriff’s office told the Statesman Journal that the person they described as a suspect is dead.
No officers were injured in the incident that happened during a Polk Interagency Narcotics Team operation.
Goodwill spokeswoman Dale Emanuel says the store appeared to have 25-30 customers and two dozen employees inside at the time.
Shopper Alicia Pedroza, of Salem, says everything happened fast. She says a “guy ran in” and it looked like a few officers tackled him to the floor.
The Salem Police Department is leading the investigation.
Case dismissed against man who drove through protesters
PORTLAND (AP) — A judge in southwestern Washington has dismissed charges against a Portland man who drove through a crowd opposing a right-wing group’s rally in downtown Vancouver.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 33-year-old Billy Wilson was charged with reckless driving and reckless endangering in February 2018, five months after witnesses said he nearly hit counter-protesters gathered in the street after a Patriot Prayer demonstration.
The incident invoked comparisons to a month before when a woman was killed and 19 others were injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, by a man driving his car through a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally.
Vancouver police said officers didn’t have enough evidence of a crime to arrest him. The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and pursued charges.
Wilson’s attorney D. Angus Lee says the reckless endangerment charges were dismissed in July and the remaining charges on Wednesday.
Clark County prosecutor James Smith didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.