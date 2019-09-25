Fifth vaping illness case confirmed in Oregon
PORTLAND (AP) — State health officials say another Oregonian has been struck by a vaping-related severe lung illness in a national outbreak that has killed one Oregon resident and nearly killed at least one other.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports The Oregon Health Authority made the announcement Tuesday and gave no other information, including what products they used, when they fell ill or whether they’re currently hospitalized.
Officials have said nine people have died from the illness nationwide including the Oregon victim. That person reportedly used e-cigarettes, or vape pens, with THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. Another Oregon victim reported vaping the nicotine e-cigarette Juul.
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official told the U.S. Congress she believes “hundreds more” lung illnesses have been reported to health authorities since Sept. 19, when the agency put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases.
Secretary of state may seek to make office nonpartisan
SALEM (AP) — Oregon’s secretary of state is preparing an effort to make her office, the state’s top elections watchdog, a nonpartisan post.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that deputy to Secretary of State Bev Clarno, Richard Vial, said they are considering it and may ask the Legislature to adopt the change that would make that happen.
Of the 35 states that elect their secretaries of state, all but one is held by a politician affiliated with a specific party.
In places where the secretary of state oversees elections, though, that role is increasingly contentious. Candidates frequently complain that partisan elections officials favor candidates from their own party.
The secretary of state’s job is the only statewide office Republicans have held in the past 19 years. Dennis Richardson beat Democrat Brad Avakian in 2016 and Gov. Kate Brown appointed Clarno, a Republican, to fill the seat after Richardson died in February.
State law requires governors to fill such openings with appointees from the same party as those who vacate the post.