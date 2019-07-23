OSU temporarily halts old growth logging
CORVALLIS (AP) — The head of Oregon State University’s College of Forestry has ordered a temporary stop to the cutting of older trees on the college’s research forests.
The Gazette-Times reports the move came after questions were raised about a logging operation near Corvallis that took down multiple trees more than 200 years old, including one Douglas fir that may date back to 1599.
Interim Dean Anthony Davis announced the moratorium in a college memo July 12, about a month after a logging operation was conducted near Sulphur Springs in the McDonald-Dunn Research Forest.
Davis says they made a mistake in carrying out the harvest by not considering the future research and ecological benefit of the older trees.
The memo says no trees more than 160 years old will be cut down until work is finished on a new comprehensive management plan for the college research forests.
Flames rekindle in Willamette forest charred last summer
EUGENE (AP) — Flare-ups continue in the footprint of a fire last year in the Willamette National Forest.
The Register-Guard reports firefighters have snuffed out four reburns, as firefighting officials call them, according to Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Organization fire staff officer Edward Hiatt.
The latest fire was spotted Friday and firefighters kept the blaze to less than an acre.
Hiatt says even with rain and snow since last summer, smoldering deep within large logs and trees has led to the recent fires.
The Terwilliger Fire began Aug. 19 near Terwilliger Hot Springs east of Springfield.
The human-caused blaze spread over more than 18 square miles and prompted the closure of Cougar Hot Springs.
Willamette National Forest officials ask anyone who sees smoke in the area to call 911 or the McKenzie River Ranger District at 541-822-3381.
Drier summers killed Oregon’s native trees
SALEM (AP) — Oregon’s iconic Douglas firs are declining as the state’s summers have grown hotter and drier.
The Statesman Journal reports that drought also is killing grand fir, and may be contributing to declines in Western red cedar and bigleaf maple.
Oregon has experienced drought each summer since 2012, peaking in 2015. While rainfall and snowpack have been close to average the past two years, temperatures in many areas still were above normal.
Oregon Department of Forestry scientists conduct statewide aerial and ground tree surveys across 30 million acres each year, recording the number of dead and dying trees.
In 2018, about 680,000 acres contained damaged or dead trees attributed to all causes. That’s fewer than at the peak of the drought but still higher than historic levels.
Christine Buhl, an entomologist for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said Douglas firs have been declining since Oregon’s drought began in 2012.
“Now, we’re seeing Doug fir dying in other areas where maybe they could have lived before,” Buhl said. That includes throughout the Willamette Valley.
Grand fir has been declining for years, especially in the Willamette Valley, as precipitation becomes less consistent.
“We might get a dump of water one day, and nothing for a week,” Buhl said. “At a certain point in size these grand firs reach, they can’t withstand that any longer.”