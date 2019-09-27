New director chosen for troubled child welfare agency
SALEM (AP) — Oregon has a new director of child welfare.
The selection of Rebecca Jones Gaston was announced Wednesday by the Oregon Department of Human Services. She takes over Oregon’s programs Nov. 4, charged with implementing reforms at an agency that’s been in the headlines for child deaths, critical audits, increased scrutiny from lawmakers, a governor-ordered oversight panel and, most recently, out-of-state placement of foster children.
The Statesman Journal reports that Jones Gaston is currently is executive director of the Social Services Administration at the Maryland Department of Human Services, a role that includes oversight of programs for children and vulnerable adults.
In Maryland, Jones Gaston led efforts to reduce out-of-state placements of children in foster care from 68 to 18 youths in the last three and a half years.
Jones Gaston replaces Child Welfare Director Marilyn Jones, who left her job in June after Gov. Kate Brown established the oversight board and hired a team of consultants to review the agency.
Oregon has about 7,000 children in foster care at any given time.
Jury awards $125K in damages to former inmate who is deaf
PORTLAND (AP) — A federal jury has found Multnomah County violated the rights of a deaf man after failing to provide him with an American Sign Language interpreter or other accommodation while he was an inmate.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the eight-member jury deliberated for only about an hour Wednesday after a three-day trial and awarded $125,000 in damages to David Updike.
Two American Sign Language interpreters sat in front of U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon’s bench facing Updike and signed throughout the trial.
After the verdict was announced, Updike signed ‘Thank you, thank you” to the jury.
Updike’s lawyer argued that the county failed to provide accommodations for Updike’s deafness while he was at the county’s downtown Portland jail and Inverness Jail in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Vocational Rehabilitation Act of 1973.
In January 2013, Gresham police responded to a disturbance at Updike’s home involving Updike and another person. The charges were eventually dismissed.