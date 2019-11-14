U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing boater on coast
BROOKINGS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater whose vessel was found unattended in the Pacific Ocean near southern Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 59-year-old Dan VanCleave was reported overdue Tuesday after he didn’t return home prior to sunset, according to the Coast Guard.
His truck and trailer were found that night at a boat basin in Brookings, and an aircrew later located his vessel just south of the Chetco River Jetty.
Authorities found the 16-foot boat’s engine idling. VanCleave’s cellphone and other personal items were found, but no one was aboard the boat.
The Coast Guard says authorities towed the vessel into Brookings and continued to look for VanCleave through the night.
Man gets 15 years for dragging worker by hair, stealing safe
PORTLAND (AP) — A 39-time convicted felon racked up six more felony convictions Tuesday for dragging a Southeast Portland BottleDrop employee by the hair to a back office and then fleeing with a safe containing thousands of dollars.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 47-year-old Gerald Greenwood Jr. was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his latest crimes. His prison term also includes time for robbing a BottleDrop in Gresham and driving away with a safe full of more than $45,000.
Greenwood and two accomplices wore masks during both robberies at the can and bottle redemption centers in 2018.
Police linked Greenwood to the first robbery after the safe he stole came tumbling out of his car trunk on a freeway off-ramp on the day of the heist.
Greenwood pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun, kidnapping, assault, burglary and two counts of robbery.
Real estate developer, lawyer plead not guilty
EUGENE (AP) — A Portland real estate developer and his former attorney have pleaded not guilty in Eugene to charges of felony computer crime.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Terry Bean and his former lawyer, Derek Ashton, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
Bean and Ashton are accused of illegally using a computer to bribe a key witness not to testify against Bean during a September 2015 sex abuse trial.
Lane County Deputy District Attorney Erik Hasselman wrote in court filings that he and police have evidence that Ashton used $220,000 from Bean to pay the teenager who accused Bean of abuse not to show up to the trial.
Bean still faces criminal accusations that he sexually abused the teenager in a Eugene motel room in 2013 when he was 65 and the alleged victim was 15. The original case was dropped when the teenager didn’t show for the trial, but a grand jury re-indicted Bean early this year. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.