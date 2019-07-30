Human remains found near Sunriver, foul play suspected
SUNRIVER (AP) — Authorities say a camper on the Deschutes National Forest southwest of Bend discovered a partially decomposed body and foul play is suspected in the death.
KTVZ-TV reports Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the site Sunday west of Sunriver.
Sgt. William Bailey says deputies confirmed the human remains along a forest road. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab was called to help in the investigation and evidence recovery.
An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Bailey says the investigation is ongoing.
Streets reopen in Bend as package deemed not a threat
BEND (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Central Oregon says some streets have been reopened around the courthouse in Bend after a state police explosives unit determined that a suspicious package had no explosive materials inside.
KTVZ-TV reports District Attorney John Hummel said around 1 p.m. Monday that the package is believed to have been a hoax.
Hummel says a maintenance worker saw someone place a package and leave around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Hummel says around the same time someone called the courthouse and claimed they had planted a bomb there and another nearby. No reason was given and a second device hadn’t been found by Monday afternoon.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were looking for person of interest who was wearing a hat, large sunglasses and a hoodie.
Hummel says the courthouse would be closed the rest of the day.
10 abandoned boats removed from Swan Island Lagoon
SWAN ISLAND (AP) — State and local agencies removed 10 abandoned boats from the water at Portland’s Swan Island in the first of several cleanups being discussed.
The Oregon State Marine Board says they along with the Oregon Department of State Lands and the Multnomah County River Patrol coordinated the abandoned boat cleanup Friday in the Swan Island Lagoon.
Marine Industrial Contractors used two barges to remove watercraft and transport the boats, some of which were along the shoreline and others which were partially submerged in the lagoon.
Marine Board spokeswoman Ashley Massey says the Swan Island Lagoon cleanup effort will cost approximately $18,000 and includes taking the boats to a storage facility, removing hazardous or recyclable materials, and dismantling each boat.
The Department of State Lands and Marine Board are covering the costs.
Montana searchers find body of missing Oregon child
MEDFORD (AP) — The body of a missing Oregon boy whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide is believed to have been found in a remote area of Montana, police said.
Police in Medford, Oregon, said Montana authorities reported finding the body Sunday thought to be that of 2-year-old Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.
The family formerly lived in Medford.
Aiden was the subject of an intense search after his parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana.
Police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.
The body of the 2-year-old boy was found in the same area where Janiak and Salcido were seen several days earlier. Positive identification has not been officially made, Medford police said. An autopsy in Montana has been scheduled.
Witnesses called in tips after seeing the story on the news and were instrumental in helping to locate a remote camp believed to have been occupied by the family, Medford police said in an announcement.
The Jackson County, Oregon, Sheriff’s Office investigated the couple for a burglary in 2018, the FBI said. Both were convicted of the charges. Janiak was to begin serving her sentence at the Jackson County Jail on June 11, the FBI said.
When she failed to show up, felony warrants were issued for the couple’s arrest.
Relatives described Janiak to law enforcement as a good mother who had mental health issues. Relatives also told law enforcement that the family was homeless and would camp along a greenway in Medford.
Investigators searched Janiak’s financial records and found that the last activity was on June 3 and June 4, when two purchases were made at a Walmart in Medford, the FBI said. The purchases of camping equipment were caught on surveillance video, which showed the parents and Aiden together.
Detectives found a receipt in the car from the Kalispell Walmart dated July 25, the same day they died. Salcido and Janiak appeared in the surveillance video, but Aiden did not, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told the Flathead Beacon.