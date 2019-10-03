USS Oregon, an attack sub, to be christened this weekend
GROTON, Conn. (AP) — When the USS Oregon, a Navy’s newest attack submarine, is christened this weekend, it will be splashed with liquids from Oregon.
The Pentagon says the submarine will be christened Saturday at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut.
Rep. Greg Walden, an Oregon Republican, said he will attend as keynote speaker.
He said the submarine will be christened with water from Crater Lake and wine from Oregon.
Oregon, a Virginia-class submarine, is the third U.S. Navy ship to honor the state.
Virginia-class submarines are built to conduct anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operation forces support; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; irregular warfare; and mine warfare missions. The Pentagon says they have stealth, endurance, mobility and firepower.
71-year-old missing hikers found safe
ZIGZAG (AP) — Authorities say two 71-year-old hikers who disappeared from the group they were with and had not been seen for a day have been found safe.
KOIN-TV reports Anna Jung and Suki Jung, who own a Portland restaurant, were mushroom picking with four other people Tuesday on the Paradise Park Trail near Mount Hood when the pair disappeared.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that the two had been found and said later that they were cold but otherwise OK.
The sheriff’s office had said the area features steep terrain, dense forest and many other trailheads, making it challenging for searchers. Authorities say it took the rescuers about two hours to bring them out.
Joining the sheriff’s office in the search were Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Mountain Wave, Portland Mountain Rescue and Washington County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 877, which is composed of teenagers who do search and rescue.
Man accused of throwing roofing nails onto streets arrested
OREGON CITY (AP) — Police say they have finally caught a man who for two years has been throwing roofing nails on Oregon City roads in the early morning hours.
The Oregon City Police Department says officers observed Oregon City resident Bret Wilson “intentionally throwing nails from his vehicle” onto a street at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to officials, when Wilson, 56, was detained he reported intentionally throwing nails not only in Oregon City but throughout the area.
Police say by his recollection Wilson has thrown nails over 50 times onto busy streets over the last couple years.
Police say the nails caused tire damage.
Officials said Wilson was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on multiple counts of disorderly conduct.