Remains found after cabin explodes during standoff
OAKRIDGE (AP) — Human remains found in a cabin that exploded in flames early Tuesday morning during a standoff between law enforcement and a wanted man are believed to be those of a suspect who barricaded himself when police arrived Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that police tried to contact the man at the cabin east of Oakridge about a warrant Monday, to no avail, KATU-TV reported.
Police called the sheriff’s office for help and deputies made contact with the man, who refused to come out of the structure. The cabin was located up an narrow road overgrown with vegetation, the sheriff’s office said.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement reported hearing a small explosion that sounded like it came from inside the structure followed by fire erupting inside, the sheriff’s office said. The fire department was called but was unable to get the truck up the road, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities found a person dead once they were able to get inside.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the fire and the man’s name will be released later.
Portland police investigate New Year’s shooting
PORTLAND (AP) — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
KATU-TV reports Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Northeast 148th Avenue at around 4 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two people injured with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital. Police have not released their conditions.
Officers secured the crime scene and closed Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street in all directions.
Gunshots fired at Eugene shopping center
EUGENE (AP) — Gunshots rang out near a shopping center in west Eugene on Wednesday morning, triggering a large police response and an area-wide manhunt.
KEZI-TV reports the incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday near the Goodwill store on W. Seventh and Seneca.
Investigators say someone in a Dodge Caliber fired shots at a Honda before both cars drove off.
No injuries were reported.
Two of the occupants inside the Dodge were taken into custody. A third was tracked down by a Springfield police dog.
Black guest at Portland hotel sues over ‘no party’ promise
PORTLAND (AP) — An African American woman who says she was required to sign a “no party policy” when she checked into her Portland hotel filed a $300,000 lawsuit Monday against the Marriott chain, claiming it singled her out because of her race.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Felicia Gonzales claims the front desk clerk at the Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Convention Center told her that all guests had to sign the policy. But Gonzales says she watched white guests check in after her who weren’t required to sign the policy, according to the lawsuit.
Marriott spokesman Jeff Flaherty says the company doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.
The two-page no party policy, provided by Gonzales’ attorneys, says it was established to inform all guests of noise limits and “not to insinuate any distrust in the ‘average’ guest.”
Gonzales’ suit seeks $300,000 for embarrassment, frustration, humiliation and “feelings of racial stigmatization.” The suit also says it could later be amended to add $1 million in punitive damages.
The suit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.