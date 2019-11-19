Oregon State gets grant to study tiny plastics in waterways
CORVALLIS (AP) — Oregon State University will use a $3.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study pollution from tiny plastics and its impact on aquatic life.
The university said Monday that scientists will develop tools and methods for evaluating micro- and nanoplastics in everything from the ocean to estuaries.
Research will focus on the impact of tiny plastics on an estuary fish called the inland silversides and on oyster larvae off the Oregon coast.
Another goal of the project is establishing a Pacific Northwest Consortium on Plastics.
That group would include government agencies, non-governmental organizations and grassroots groups to encourage the reduction of marine pollution.
Results of OSU’s plastics research will be displayed at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland the future.
Cremated remains of 20 babies found at mortuary buried
ROSEBURG (AP) — The cremated remains of more than 20 babies that were found on mortuary shelves in Roseburg, Oregon will be buried Sunday a special ceremony.
The remains were discovered by a woman who was searching for the unclaimed remains of veterans who had not received funerals. A funeral for the 28 veterans whose remains were found in that effort happened in May, The News-Review reported.
Some of the infants’ remains have been on a mortuary shelf for up to 70 years and most of the babies are believed to have been stillborn or died within a day of birth.
Carol Hunt, the woman who found the remains, formed a group called Wings of Love to accomplish the burial project.
The remains will be interred at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
Hunt said the discovery of the babies’ remains tugged at her heart.
“I never lost a child, fortunately, but I know women who have. It’s just that mother instinct,” she told The News-Review.
The service will use a white rose to symbolize each baby, with pink or blue wrapping and tags.