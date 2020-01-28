County worker who died was operating faulty equipment
CORVALLIS (AP) — A Benton County road worker who died on the job was operating a poorly maintained piece of leased logging equipment that was owned by his supervisor’s son, according to findings from two investigations.
Pete Neuman, 59, was using a John Deere skidder to move logs at the site of a road-building project in the Hells Canyon area of south Benton County Aug. 9 when the vehicle rolled down a steep hillside and overturned, the Gazette-Times in Corvallis reported.
Neuman was partially ejected from the 10-ton machine and died from massive head trauma when it landed on top of him.
An internal review by the county and an investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found numerous safety issues with the skidder, including frequent stalling, brake failures, bald rear tires and a jury-rigged seat belt.
Investigators also determined that Jim Stouder, the longtime head of the county road department, had approved a rental agreement for the skidder that paid his son, Charlie Stouder, more than $7,000.
Benton County officials issued a statement expressing regret for Neuman’s death and professing a commitment to employee safety. However, citing a pending insurance claim, they declined to respond to questions from the newspaper or make managers available for interviews.
Jim Stouder is no longer employed by Benton County and did not return phone calls requesting an interview.
Jury seated in fatal Portland train stabbing trial
PORTLAND (AP) — A jury has been seated in the MAX attack trial of a man charged with fatally stabbing two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland light-rail train.
KOIN reported that Judge Cheryl Albrecht will call members of the juror panel Monday to verify they understand the time commitment and are able to serve for the entirety of the trial of Jeremy Christian. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.
Christian has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and other crimes in connection with the 2017 stabbings. Prosecutors say Christian had shouted racist and anti-Muslim slurs at two young, black female passengers, including one who wore a Muslim headscarf.
Christian, 37, is also charged with assault and menacing for shouting slurs and throwing a bottle at a black woman on another light-rail train the day before the stabbings. A judge last year dismissed charges of aggravated murder, a potential death penalty offense, because of a new Oregon law that narrows the definition of aggravated murder.
Police: Oregon pair got kids “blasted” on marijuana
TALENT (AP) — A couple in Oregon has been arrested after police say they got two 13-year-olds high on marijuana at their home and then sent text messages to friends bragging about it.
Lindsey Ann Monda, 38, and her boyfriend Jason Michael Dunn, 46, taught Monda’s two children how to use a bong, the Ashland Tidings reported, based on police reports in court records. Monda texted a friend several times on the night of Dec. 23 to talk about “getting blasted” with her kids, the newspaper said.
Monda and Dunn were released from jail Wednesday after posting bail on charges of administering marijuana to a juvenile. They cannot have contact with the children. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had an attorney.
Marijuana is legal under state law in Oregon, but both administering it and delivering it to a person younger than 18 is a felony.
Monda sent text messages to a friend about “getting blasted” with the juveniles “and teaching ‘em how to use a bong,” according to an affidavit in the case. Monda also sent a text message describing how Dunn giving one of the teens “a full bowl that she took to the dome without us.” She then described her daughter as “totally blazed,” and called it “hilarious,” the court documents say.
The Ashland Tidings reports that when police interviewed the teens, they were able to describe the glass bong they used, which was found in the home.
Police: Man posed as teen online, assaulted children
BEAVERTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Oregon say a 26-year-old man posed as a high school student on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram and then sexually assaulted children when they met with him in person.
Lafayette Castillo, of Beaverton, Oregon, was indicted on Friday on charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual abuse and sodomy for attacks on two children aged 12 and 14, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities had been investigating Castillo for several months and believe there are other young victims.
He’s being held on $1.5 million bail. It wasn’t clear if Castillo had an attorney.