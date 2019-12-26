Bus strikes, kills pedestrian in Gresham
GRESHAM (AP) — Authorities say a Trimet bus hit and killed a pedestrian in southeast Gresham, early Tuesday morning.
KOIN reports the deadly crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Police say the out-of-service TriMet bus was traveling south suddenly stepped off the sidewalk and in front of the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both streets were closed in both directions while the scene was investigated.
Man sentenced to 14 months for raping teens
SALEM (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping three teens.
Joseph Myers, of Salem, was living in Keizer, when he was charged with 12 counts of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree sodomy and three counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor.
The Statesman-Journal reports that according to court records, Myers caught the attention of Keizer police after his father called dispatch to report that his son had sex with “half a dozen underage girls.” He said he tried to help his son and get him to stop, but he called police after catching Myers, then 20 years old, talking on the phone to a 12-year-old girl.
An indictment was later filed naming three different victims.
At his sentencing last week Myers was ordered to register as a sex offender and enter into sex offender treatment. Under his sentence, Myers could be eligible for a reduced sentence or work release.
Suspect arrested in 2 rape cases in Marion County
WOODBURN (AP) — A man wanted for rape in in Marion County, in July has been arrested.
KOIN reports that police in Woodburn arrested Juan David Cardona-Gregorio on Monday. Authorities say he was the main suspect in a July 15 rape and domestic assault but fled before he was arrested.
Police were looking into another reported rape in Woodburn and spotted him at the scene. Authorities said the 27-year-old again tried to get away but was taken into custody.
Cardona-Gregorio faces rape and domestic assault for the July 15 crime. He faces those charges for the December 22 incident as well as robbery and interfering with making a police report.
He’s being held at the Marion County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.