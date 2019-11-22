Anonymous donor gives 40,000 pounds of pet food to shelter
GRANTS PASS (AP) — An anonymous donor has given 40,000 pounds of pet food and snacks to the Rogue Valley Humane Society.
The Daily Courier in Grants Pass reported Thursday that most of the food will go to the organization’s pet food bank, which fed 5,000 cats and dogs from low-income households in the last year.
Some of it will also be delivered to homebound seniors who have pets.
Executive Director Margaret Varner says the truckload of donated food will cover the needs of both programs for at least six months.
The shelter itself is a no-kill facility and has room for 90 cats and 20 adult dogs.
The organization operates on donations and fundraisers and is not affiliated with the Josephine County Animal Shelter.
Former militia leader pleads guilty to 19 cheating clients
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former leader of the militia group called 3% of Idaho has pleaded guilty to grand theft after he cheated 19 clients from his former property management company out of about $100,000, prosecutors said.
Brandon Curtiss, 45, pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to a felony count of grand theft, the Idaho Statesman reported Wednesday. Part of the plea agreement bars him from being allowed to possess firearms.
Curtiss was accused of stealing about $98,600 from former clients from his Meridian company, prosecutors said.
They agreed to drop additional grand theft charges in a plea deal, officials said. He was originally charged with one count of grand theft for each of the cheated clients, prosecutors said.
Curtiss is expected to provide restitution, but an amount has not been determined, attorneys said. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, prosecutors said.
Curtiss, a former police officer in North Idaho, led a group of armed men that set up a security perimeter three years ago during a standoff at Oregon’s Malheur Wildlife Refuge, authorities said.
Curtiss came under public scrutiny after The Oregonian/Oregon Live newspaper in Portland ran a story on him during the standoff involving Ammon Bundy and others protesting the treatment of two ranchers convicted of federal land arson, the Statesman reported.
Curtiss told The Oregonian/Oregon Live that he had “built a property management company from scratch.”
Lawsuit alleges neglect, abuse of child in foster system
PORTLAND (AP) — A lawsuit filed against Oregon’s foster system alleges a 15-year-old foster child saw two state workers having sex and suffered neglect and abuse at an out-of-state facility.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday that the child was raised in a Bulgarian orphanage until he was 12 and his Oregon adoption fell through.
He is now a ward of the state.
The lawsuit says the boy speaks limited English but has been denied Bulgarian interpreters.
It alleges he was living in a hotel in Dallas, Oregon even though there were foster parents available and saw child welfare workers having sex on the bed next to him while he was there.
Oregon placed 88 foster youth in out-of-state facilities.
Thirty-two of those children have been brought back amid reports of abuse and neglect.
Bobcat killing prompts Oregon legislative hearing
SALEM (AP) — Criticism over the killing of a juvenile bobcat last month after it entered a school in Eugene, prompted a legislative hearing in Salem.
Wildlife advocates decried the “blunt-force” killing of the animal, a method that the American Veterinary Medical Association’s 2013 guidelines say is only humane when the animal has a small or underdeveloped skull, and that they discourage using if any other option is available.
They said the cat should have been moved and re-released.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that an hour-long hearing Wednesday saw legislators question veterinarians, animal advocates and officials with Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife State Veterinarian Colin Gillin maintained that the bobcat was “humanely euthanized.”
Gillin also said that incidents like this happen all the time but rarely make news.