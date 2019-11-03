Police: Vehicle strikes tent containing 3 people, 1 injured
PORTLAND (AP) — A 20-year-old woman who police say lost control of her vehicle while on a freeway onramp and struck a sign and then a tent containing three people has been cited for careless driving.
Portland Police say Shayla Valdez of Portland received the citation following the crash at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday near Southeast Division Street and northbound Interstate 205.
Police say a woman in the tent sustained at least one fracture to her leg, but her injuries were not life-threatening.
Police say two other people in the tent were not injured.
Police say Valdez showed no signs of impairment.
Coast Guard, fire department rescue mother and daughter
PORTLAND (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a rescue crew pulled a mother and daughter from the Willamette River after their small boat overturned Saturday morning.
The Coast Guard says a third woman swam to shore and called for help at about 3:15 a.m. after the 16-foot aluminum skiff overturned.
A Coast Guard crew from a station in Portland responded in a 29-foot rescue boat and pulled one woman from the water while members of the Sauvie Island Volunteer Fire Department pulled the second woman from the water.
The Coast Guard says the women were treated for symptoms related to hypothermia.
Man gets prison for baton strike at Portland protests
PORTLAND (AP) — A 24-year-old Portland man has been sentenced to five years, 10 months in prison for hitting another man over the head with a baton during a downtown Portland demonstration last summer that turned violent.
Gage Halupowski received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Halupowski wore a mask and black clothing during the June 29 attack on Adam Kelly, but a Portland police officer witnessed the attack and with other officers made the arrest.
Members of the so-called Proud Boys, a far-right-wing organization, and an anti-fascist group called Rose City Antifa held dueling protests. Fights broke out when the groups crossed paths.
Adam Kelly was a right-wing protester who police say attempted to help another person under attack when he was attacked.
Merkley proposal to crack down on wildlife poaching OK’d
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A bill designed to protect endangered species that was authored in part by Maine’s Republican senator has passed the U.S. Senate.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon authored the Rescuing Animals With Rewards Act as part of an effort to crack down on poaching. The Senate unanimously passed the proposal.
The senators say their act is designed to authorize the U.S. Department of State to offer financial rewards for information that leads to the disruption of wildlife trafficking networks.
Numerous conservation groups support the senators’ proposal. It’s co-sponsored by a large, bipartisan group of senators.