8 vaping lung illness cases reported in Oregon
PORTLAND (AP) — State health officials say three additional cases of severe lung illnesses linked to vaping have been reported, bringing the total to eight.
The Oregon Health Authority said last week that two Oregon victims had died. That escalation prompted the state, lawmakers and Gov. Kate Brown to launch a barrage of anti-vaping messaging, including calls for action.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the five victims Oregon officials reported last week all shopped at legal retail marijuana stores. A health authority spokesman did not say if the three new cases did, too.
The state on Friday proposed a six-month ban on vaping products, part of a six-point list of options for the governor’s consideration for stemming the tide of vaping-related illnesses.
Last week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee directed the state Board of Health to exercise its emergency authority to ban all flavored vaping products, including those with THC.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of Sept. 27 there were 805 confirmed and probable cases nationwide.
Oregon State University gets $1 million to study hemp
CORVALIS (AP) — The Global Hemp Innovation Center at Oregon State University has received a $1 million gift to explore hemp genomics, research that can grow understanding of how hemp may be used in health and nutrition products, textiles and construction materials.
In a statement the university said the gift to the OSU Foundation was provided by Oregon CBD, a hemp seed research and development company.
The Global Hemp Innovation Center was launched in June by OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences and is the largest, most comprehensive hemp research center in the nation.
Oregon CBD is a family-owned business with longtime ties to OSU. Seth and Eric Crawford both have several degrees from the university and prior to starting the family business Seth Crawford taught in the School of Public Policy for 13.
Man charged in Mouseketeer killing found unfit for trial
MEDFORD (AP) — A judge has ruled that the live-in handyman charged with killing Dennis Day, an original member of “The Mickey Mouse Club,” is unfit to stand trial.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that circuit Judge Lisa Greif ordered Daniel Burda committed to the Oregon State Hospital, citing an unspecified “mental disorder.”
Court documents filed Monday say the judge based the decision on a psychiatric evaluation of Burda, Burda’s recent court appearances, and the recommendation of a local mental health program.
Burda will remain committed as state hospital officials determine whether he has the capacity to resume his case. He faces multiple criminal counts connected to Day’s death, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, criminal mistreatment and abuse of a corpse.
Police discovered Day’s body in April at his Phoenix, Oregon, home after he had been reported missing months before.
Body of missing boater recovered from ocean
DEPOE BAY (AP) — The body of a Clackamas man has been recovered a day after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for him near Depoe Bay on the central Oregon coast.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the body of 58-year-old Hoang Minh Tran was recovered from the Pacific Ocean Tuesday morning.
Callers reported to the Coast Guard’s Yaquina Bay station that they had found a body in the ocean. Tran was found wearing a life jacket.
According to family member’s Facebook posts, Tran was a high school counselor, an experienced outdoorsman and a well-known volunteer in Portland’s Vietnamese community.
Tran was last seen boating in his vessel Saturday evening near Depoe Bay.
Searchers used boats, a helicopter and drones to search for Tran and found wood, a life jacket, part of a marine sanitation device and a strobe light with the vessel’s name on it.