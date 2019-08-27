Police: Person in sleeping bag run over, killed in Eugene
PORTLAND (AP) — Police in Eugene are investigating the death of a person in a sleeping bag who authorities say was run over in a parking lot.
Eugene police spokesperson John Hankemeier says officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Monday and later found the person dead.
He says the driver involved was gone by the time officers arrived but that the driver and vehicle had been located by Monday afternoon.
Hankemeier says the death is being investigated as a hit and run incident and surveillance footage from nearby businesses was being sought.
Police haven’t yet released the identity of the person who was killed.
Police ask any possible witnesses or anyone with more information to contact the agency at 541-682-5111.
Man sentenced in attacks on Portland homeless
PORTLAND (AP) — Prosecutors in Portland say a man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacks on four homeless people between 2015 and 2018.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that 34-year-old Juan Sensational Dickens pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder and assault in a plea deal.
Dickens is accused of stabbing three men and hitting a fourth man in the head with a bicycle chain.
One of the stabbing victims needed surgery to remove his spleen after the attack.
Prosecutors say all of the victims were either homeless or experiencing an addiction or mental health related illness.
Fire official: Wildfire risk map for Bend flawed
BEND (AP) — A fire official says a wildfire risk map being created by Deschutes County underestimates fire danger because it doesn’t take into account the danger when homes catch fire in densely built suburbs.
The Bulletin reported Monday that Bend Deputy Fire Chief Bob Madden raised his concerns at a recent meeting about the risk map, which will be used to create building codes in wildfire-prone parts of Deschutes County.
The regulations were adopted by the state in January and prohibit things such as flammable roofs and require features like fire-resistant siding and ventilation covers.
Madden says the science the maps are based on is outdated because it doesn’t take into account how unpredictable fire can be once it begins burning homes in dense neighborhoods.
Climber who died in fall at Smith Rock identified
PORTLAND (AP) — A 35-year-old Hillsboro man has been identified as the climber who died at Smith Rock State Park over the weekend.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Chaitanya Sathe was heading down an unofficial rock climbing trail toward the Lower Gorge in the Terrebonne-area state park when he apparently slipped and fell 100 feet.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says the fall was reported around 9:40 a.m. Saturday and Sathe was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mazamas, a Portland-based nonprofit mountaineering group Sathe was part of, said the man was descending with a friend and that it’s unclear what caused him to fall.
Mazamas executive directors Sarah Bradham and Mitsu Iwasaki said in an email to members that Sathe assisted and participated in several climbs with group members.
The directors said conversations with Sathe’s peers showed “Chaitanya was loved by many and well-respected as a climber.”