New measles case in child who visited Portland airport
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Officials say an unvaccinated child in southwestern Washington has contracted the measles after travelling internationally.
Clark County Public Health officials said Wednesday that the child passed through the Portland International Airport and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver Nov. 14 while contagious.
The child also visited Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17.
The agency warned that people may have been exposed to the virus. Anyone exposed who is susceptible to the virus could start having symptoms between Nov. 18 and Dec. 9.
Officials urge anyone who believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider to make a plan that avoids exposing others.
Clark County has had 72 confirmed measles cases this year.
Measles is highly contagious. The U.S. has experienced a resurgence of the illness that’s fueled by outbreaks in unvaccinated communities.
New images show new wolf pack in Northern Cascades
PORTLAND (AP) — Experts say trail cameras have captured new images of the only wolves known to live in Oregon’s northern Cascades.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the cameras, which operate as part of a collaboration between Defenders of Wildlife and Cascadia Wild, caught pictures of the adult canids, believed to be the breeding pair of the White River Pack.
The pictures were taken last month near the Warm Springs Reservation on Mount Hood’s eastern flank.
Oregon is home to at least 137 wolves, according to the most recent count, but most are clustered in the state’s northeast corner.
In 2017, two wolves were seen in southern Wasco County and, by the next year, they had given birth to a litter of pups. It was the first established pack in the northern Cascades since wolves had been extirpated from the state in the mid-20th century.
In 2019, the pack added six more pups. With three yearlings, six pups and the breeding pair, the pack is now estimated to number 11 wolves.
Sheriff: 2 arrested for taking fir boughs from forest
SALEM (AP) — Authorities say two men were arrested after they were stopped with about 3,800 pounds of fir boughs taken from the Willamette National Forest for holiday decorations.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Forest Patrol deputies stopped two men in a vehicle with the fir boughs on Highway 22 near Stayton Nov. 12. The sheriff’s office says deputies learned the boughs were intended to be used commercially for creating holiday decorations.
The boughs were seized and 42-year-old Jose Lucas Lucas, and 31-year-old Juan Lucas Perez were both charged with the unlawful cutting and transport of special forest products.
The sheriff’s office says the illegal harvest and sales of special forest products in Oregon is a continuing concern. Some examples of special forest products include; Christmas trees and boughs, cones, bear grass, salal and firewood.
It wasn’t known if the men have attorneys.
Lawyer: Vegas man to appeal sentence in Oregon-Iowa pot case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense lawyer says a 61-year-old Las Vegas man will appeal his conviction and five-year federal prison sentence for illegally growing marijuana in Oregon and selling it in Iowa.
Attorney Michael Pariente said Wednesday he believes Chief U.S. District Judge John Jarvey in Davenport, Iowa, improperly instructed the jury that found Oliver “Sonny” Maupin guilty in June of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute pot.
Maupin also was ordered on Monday to serve four years’ supervised release after prison.
Pariente says Maupin is now in federal custody.
Pariente lost a bid to get the case dismissed a year ago on the unusual grounds that President Donald Trump’s then-acting U.S. attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, hadn’t been properly confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
U.S. Attorney William Barr’s confirmation made that issue moot.
Oregon tribal hemp plan under review by federal officials
BEND (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has submitted a plan to the federal government to administer hemp production on its lands.
The Bulletin reported Tuesday that if the U.S. Department of Agriculture approves the plan, the hemp jobs could fill employment gaps caused by the closure of tribal entities.
Warm Springs is one of 11 tribes listed on the USDA website with a hemp plan under review.
Officials say the reservation has been considering some form of cannabis business since it became legal in Oregon in 2015.
About 150 Warm Springs workers lost jobs with the closure of the Kah-Nee-Ta resort a year ago, which followed the 2016 closure of a reservation-owned timber mill where 85 jobs were lost.
Tribal economic development firm Warm Springs Ventures declined to comment.