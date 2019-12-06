Man who ‘freaked out’ on plane, forced landing pleads guiltyPORTLAND (AP) — A Washington man who ingested methamphetamine before getting on a plane in Seattle and had what a prosecutor called a “freak out’’ on board pleaded guilty Thursday to interfering with crew members after the California-bound flight was forced to land in Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Douglas Smyser, of Bonney Lake, is expected to face four months on home detention when sentenced in December.
Smyser, according to prosecutors, was headed to a drug rehab Feb. 13 in Malibu, California, when he ate meth before his Compass Air flight from Seattle. Smyser began pacing the aisle, refused to sit down and told a crew member that someone had a gun, FBI agent Damon Bateson wrote in a complaint. The captain diverted the plane to Portland because the crew feared Smyser might rush the cockpit, the complaint says.
Upon descent into Portland, Smyser had to be restrained by a passenger until the flight landed, the federal agent wrote.
Name released of deputy who shot man after chase in BendBEND (AP) — The Deschutes County District Attorney has released the name of the deputy who shot a 28-year-old man Friday near a Bend shopping mall.
Clint Baltzor, who has been with the county sheriff’s office for 12 years, remains on paid leave as the District Attorney’s Office continues an investigation.
Baltzor shot Bend resident Adam Gilliam after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a homeless shelter and led police on a short chase.
Deputy Megan Lymath, whose name was also released Thursday, used a driving maneuver to get Gilliam’s vehicle to turn sideways and stop.
Gilliam remains hospitalized.
District Attorney John Hummel said it will be weeks before he can reveal more details about the shooting, including how many shots were fired and whether Gilliam had a weapon.
The Bulletin reports Baltzor is a licensed firearms instructor who briefly operated a business, Code 9 Firearms Training, according to state business records.
Sheriff ID’s third Christmas tree worker killed in crashSALEM (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the third man killed in a crash near Salem Friday night when a van full of Christmas tree workers collided with a pickup truck.
KATU-TV reports the worker identified Thursday is 18-year-old Lucas Felipe Diego. The other two Christmas tree workers killed were Andres Alonzo Canil, 41, and Miguel Alonzo Lucas, 39.
Ranging in age from 14 to 64, more than a dozen workers were headed home when the collision happened, killing the three workers and sending three others to the hospital.
The workers were employed at Holiday Tree Farms, the largest wholesale Christmas tree supplier in Oregon, delivering over 1 million trees grown on its 8,500 acres to all over the United States and several parts of the world each year. Oregon is the nation’s top producer of Christmas trees.
Attempted recall over rep’s environmental vote failsSALEM (AP) — A group that was trying to recall an Oregon state representative over her votes to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and taxes says the effort has failed.
Timber Unity announced Wednesday that it fell short of collecting the 4,883 signatures required to force a recall election of Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria. Timber did not say how many signatures it had collected since the effort began 90 days ago.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that news of the recall’s failure comes less than two months after two separate efforts to force a recall election of Gov. Kate Brown also failed to garner enough signatures. Both efforts revolved around the policy records of Mitchell and Brown.
In Brown’s case, petitioners needed to collect more than 280,000 valid signatures statewide, a high hurdle that had caused most observers to conclude those petitions were doomed to fail.
Mitchell, a freshman state representative, said she was “relieved” to learn the petition didn’t succeed.
“The folks behind the petition have their concerns about the votes that I took,” Mitchell said. “Very clearly I ran on those issues. That’s pretty well documented.”
Salem homeless camp to get portable toiletsSALEM (AP) — The City of Salem is paying to put six portable toilets and hand-washing stations at a homeless encampment near the ARCHES Project, a downtown social services provider.
The Statesman-Journal reports that Salem was on the verge of declaring the encampment of dozens of tents a public health nuisance. That move would have made city staff notify the homeless they needed to leave within a set amount of time.
But the city’s health officer, Brady Rogers, decided against issuing a declaration after seeing conditions had improved at the camp since his visits in November.
The City Council on Monday approved a ban against camping on public right of way, public sidewalks and public property. The ban won’t become effective until Dec. 16 and may force campers to leave the ARCHES spot anyways. City officials are considering setting aside some city property for homeless camping.