Driver hits, kills middle school student in crosswalk
GRESHAM (AP) — A driver hit and killed a middle school student Monday morning in Gresham near the school, police say.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Gresham police Sgt. Tom Walker said the 11-year-old Dexter McCarty Middle School student was hit in a marked crosswalk on Southeast Hogan Road. A traffic light was in his favor at the time of the crash, Walker said.
The driver who hit the boy pulled over and has cooperated with investigators, Walker said. The driver was not in custody Monday morning.
The boy died at the scene. Neither the boy nor the driver has been publicly identified.
Woman accuses Taxi driver of sexual assault in suit
EUGENE (AP) — A Springfield woman has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Oregon Taxi and one of the company’s drivers, accusing the driver of sexual assault.
The Register-Guard reports the woman told Springfield police after the alleged incident, but no charges have been filed.
The Springfield police spokesperson was out of the office Monday. A call Monday to Oregon Taxi was not immediately returned and it is not known if the driver still works for the company.
The Register-Guard does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.
According to the lawsuit, the woman and her neighbor used the taxi service at 1:45 a.m. on May 30, 2018 in Springfield. The driver dropped off the neighbor at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. The driver then took the woman to her Springfield home, the lawsuit states.
The driver forcibly engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse and other sexual acts with her, inside and outside of the taxi and in her home, according to the lawsuit. Because of her level of intoxication, the lawsuit states, the woman did not and could not consent to the sexual acts.
The woman alleges she suffered pain, discomfort, suffering, embarrassment and extreme emotional distress. She’s also suing for medical and therapy expenses.