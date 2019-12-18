State hospital temporarily suspends civil commitments
SALEM (AP) — The Oregon State Hospital has suspended all civil admissions until Dec. 27 to prioritize patients ordered by courts to receive competency restoration treatment.
The Bulletin reports the pause on civil commitments was announced in a Monday letter to the hospital’s statewide partners. It is effective immediately.
According to hospital spokeswoman Rebeka Gipson-King, the move is intended to help the hospital comply with a 2003 federal court ruling that requires criminal defendants ordered to receive treatment so they can meaningfully assist in their own trial be admitted within seven days of a judge’s order.
Gipson-King said hospital administrators chose Dec. 27 for the suspension to expire because that’s when they feel the hospital will be able to begin accepting civil admissions and not be in danger of violating the seven-day rule.
The state hospital was sued this year by Disability Rights Oregon for not complying with the rule. In 2018, more than 200 patients had to wait longer than seven days, a problem which hospital administrators said was caused by an unforeseen influx of aid and assist patients.
Man convicted of killing girlfriend in 2000 to be released
PORTLAND (AP) — An Oregon man convicted of manslaughter after the 2000 death of his 15-year-old girlfriend is expected to walk out of prison after the state decided not to appeal a recent ruling that overturned the conviction.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said lawyers for the state told him they wouldn’t appeal. Frasier also decided against a new trial for Nicholas McGuffin, 37, in the death of Leah Freeman.
A judge earlier this month overturned McGuffin’s conviction because the Oregon State Police crime lab failed to disclose that it had found another man’s DNA on the girl’s shoe. Malheur County Circuit Senior Judge Patricia Sullivan concluded that the DNA information could have led the jury to acquit McGuffin.
Frasier said he thinks authorities convicted the right person, but a new trial would be challenge years after her death. He said he doubted he would be able to prepare for a trial before McGuffin’s scheduled release next August. McGuffin was expected to leave prison late Tuesday.
Frasier said additionally Cory Courtright, Freeman’s mother, opposed another trial.
The DA’s decision means McGuffin leaves prison with a clean record. He served nine years of a 10-year sentence.
Freeman vanished June 28, 2000, after leaving a friend’s house. Her body was found five weeks later down a steep embankment. It was so badly decomposed, the medical examiner could not determine how she died.
Opponent of Newberg marijuana facility formally objects
NEWBERG (AP) — The main opponent of a controversial proposed hemp and marijuana processing facility near Newberg, Oregon, is filing an appeal.
The owners of the 22.7-acre property want to grow 5-10 acres of hemp on the property, grow up to 10,000 square feet of marijuana indoors, and process both in separate buildings.
Laura Cochran lives next door to the property and has opposed the planned use since it started, voicing numerous concerns. Her primary argument is that the facility would harm her “adult autistic son who is highly disabled and hypersensitive to noise and odor,” according to her appeal, which she sent KOIN a copy of Tuesday morning.
The Yamhill County Planning Director said they have not officially received the document yet, but have been in contact with Cochran’s attorney. Right now, the county hopes the appeal will come in soon so they can send out a notice 20 days before the next Board of Commissioners hearing on January 9.
Other neighbors have banded together over the past few months citing livability, water usage, traffic, possible chemical usage, a potential increase in crime and more in their efforts to convince the commission to deny the application.
The Planning and Development Commission ultimately approved the facility’s site design review at its meeting on December 5.