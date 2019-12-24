Authorities identify human skull as missing man
(AP) — A human skull found near a highway in Oregon was identified as the remains of an Oregon man who was previously reported missing, officials said.
The remains belonged to Scott Evenson, who would have been 44 years old at the time the remains were found in June 2018, authorities said.
Evenson’s remains were identified using DNA testing, police said.
Evenson was a resident of Myrtle Creek, authorities said.
An Oregon Department of Transportation work crew found the skull near an exit ramp on Interstate 5 in Roseburg, about 18 miles north of Myrtle Creek, authorities said.
Search and rescue personnel were unable to find other remains in the area, police said.
Some homeless campers return to Capitol Mall
SALEM (AP) — Some homeless campers have gone back to the Capitol Mall in Salem in a protest action — a week after a new ordinance took effect forcing dozens to move their tents downtown.
The Oregon State Police said Monday they’ll seek “a reasonable and compassionate alternative to the illegal camping at the Capitol.” Authorities also said they’re working with the Oregon State Parks and homeless advocates.
KOIN reports the ordinance took effect Dec. 16.
Train crashes into stolen boat trailer
GRESHAM (AP) — A TriMet MAX train collided with a boat trailer in Gresham early Monday morning.
No injuries were reported.
KOIN reports the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Police say it was a stolen boat that someone left on the tracks, but there are no suspects.
Portland Police say recent shootings are gang related
PORTLAND (AP) — Portland Police said they believe a recent string of shootings is gang-related, and are worried about “retaliatory gun violence.”
KOIN reports police did not specify which shootings were determined to have gang connections, but stated that the bureau has received reports of — on average — a shooting a day for the year of 2019. These shootings have resulted in deaths and injuries.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is deploying “enhanced patrols” and plans to collaborate with other law enforcement partners and organizations, like the Office of Youth Violence Prevention, in hopes of curbing the violence.
Oregon truck stop stabbing investigated as hate crime
ONTARIO (AP) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in an eastern Oregon truck stop as a possible hate crime.
The Ontario Police Department said Ronnell Hughes, who is a 48-year-old black man, was at an Arby’s Restaurant about 9:40 a.m. Saturday when he was stabbed multiple times in the neck by Nolan Strauss, 26, of Nebraska.
Strauss, who is a white man, is believed to be a truck driver and remains in Malheur County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and intimidation. It’s unclear if he’s represented by an attorney.
Police said Hughes recently moved to the area and was inside the Pilot truck stop seeking employment. He was sitting down at the Arby’s near the Idaho border when he was attacked with a knife unprovoked.
Hughes was taken to an Idaho hospital in “stable” condition.
The Arby’s employees who intervened and subdued Strauss were not hurt.
Police said there’s no indication the two men knew each other or interacted before the sudden attack.
“The motive for the attack leans heavily towards a racially motivated crime,” police said in a statement.